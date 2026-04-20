Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold 11 selections in the draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.
WHEN:
- 8 p.m. (ET) Thursday, April 23, 2025 (Round 1)
- 7 p.m. (ET) Friday, April 24, 2025 (Rounds 2-3)
- 12 p.m. (ET) Saturday, April 25, 2025 (Rounds 4-7)
DRAFTING:
The 2026 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds with a total of 257 selections. In addition, a total of 33 compensatory choices were awarded.
ON THE CLOCK:
- Round 1: 8 minutes per selection
- Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
- Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per selection
- Round 7: 4 minutes per selection
HOW TO WATCH THE NFL DRAFT
The 2026 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and streamed on NFL+.
PATRIOTS DRAFT LIVE STREAMS
PATRIOTS UNFILTERED DRAFT SHOWS
Patriots.com's flagship podcast, Patriots Unfiltered will offer live coverage of the NFL Draft with instant analysis of all the picks.
The schedule of live shows are noted below for Patriots.com (all times eastern):
- Thursday, April 23, 7:00 PM - End of First Round, Patriots Unfiltered Live Draft Show.
- Friday, April 24, 7 PM - 10 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live Draft Show.
- Saturday, April 25, 2 PM - 4 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live Draft Show.
The schedule of live shows on the New England Patriots official social accounts are noted below (all times eastern):
- Thursday, April 23, 10:30 PM - End of Show, Patriots Unfiltered Live.
- Friday, April 24, 8:30 PM - 9:30 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live.
- Saturday, April 25, 2 PM - 3:00 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live.
Patriots official apps for iOS and Android, and official social accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
PATRIOTS POST-DRAFT PRESS CONFERENCES
Patriots.com will live stream post-draft press conferences at the conclusion of each day of the draft. These press conferences will also be streaming to the Patriots official social accounts as well as the Patriots official app.
PATRIOTS DRAFT STATUS
The New England Patriots hold 11 selections in the draft. The Patriots selected 11 players in the 2025 NFL Draft. It marked the 12th time since 2000 that the Patriots made 10 or more selections in a single draft (2000, '01, '03 '06, '09, '10, '15, '19, '20, '22, '23 and '25). With the 11 picks, the Patriots are tied with Baltimore, Miami and Jacksonville, behind only Pittsburgh (12) for the most picks entering the 2026 Draft.
|ROUND
|SELECTION
|OVERALL
|HOW ACQUIRED
|1
|31
|31
|Assigned Selection
|2
|31
|63
|Assigned Selection
|3
|31
|95
|Assigned Selection
|4a
|25
|125
|From Kansas City
|4b
|31
|131
|Assigned Selection
|5
|31
|171
|Assigned Selection
|6a
|10
|191
|From Kansas City
|6b
|17
|198
|From San Francisco
|6c
|21
|202
|From Pittsburgh
|6d
|31
|212
|Assigned Selection
|7
|31
|247
|Assigned Selection
NFL DRAFT 101
DRAFT ORDER
The NFL's 2026 draft order was derived from the reverse order of 2025 regular season records, with the exception of the Super Bowl champion, the Super Bowl runner-up and the playoff teams. Teams that made the playoffs are ordered by which round of the playoffs they are eliminated. For teams with identical records, the tiebreaker is strength of schedule; the team with the lowest strength of schedule drafts first. The final tiebreaker is a coin flip.
PASSING ON A SELECTION
If a team does not make a pick during its allotted time period, the team "passes" and the pick will defer to the next team. The initial team may then at any point make a pick, regardless of whether or not the subsequent team has made a pick.
ROUND-BY-ROUND ROTATION
The draft order of teams with identical records will rotate by round, with the exception of the Super Bowl champion and the Super Bowl runner-up, which will draft last and next-to-last in each round. In ties that involve three or more teams, the team at the bottom of the tied segment in a given round will move to the top of the segment for the next round, while all other teams in the segment move down one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.
COMPENSATORY DRAFT CHOICES
A total of 33 compensatory choices in the 2026 NFL Draft have been awarded to 15 teams. The Patriots have been awarded a total of 48 compensatory selections in the 33 years since the system was adopted prior to the 1994 draft, the fifth-most in the NFL. The Patriots were not awarded a compensatory selection in 2026.
Numbers and Positioning: The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents, with a maximum of four. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds, based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.
Formula: Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Details can be found at www.nflcommunications.com.