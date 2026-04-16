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Deuce's 2026 Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Mike Dussault turns in his final mock draft of the spring by executing multiple trades to get his favorite prospects in a Patriots uniform.

Apr 16, 2026 at 11:10 AM
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Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

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After settling for what the consensus big boards gave me on mock draft 1.0, I'm throwing caution to the wind and making a bunch of trade-ups here for my second, and final, mock draft of spring 2026.

I sawed down 11 original selections into six picks, converting them into value that covered just about every round, with the lone exception of the third round, where a run on tight ends forced me to cash in picks and get back into the very top of the fourth round.

The result is a one-for-one draft of needs as I see them with a collection of prospects who almost entirely appear on my Big Board.

Let's dive in one final time!

Round
1
denzel-boston-mock-draft-hs
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
31st Overall | Height: 6-3, Weight: 212

1st round, 31st Overall — Denzel Boston, WR

Some Patriots fans have PTSD from recent drafts where New England has taken a big, possession receiver, but Boston has inspired me to forget about those kinds of misses. What I see is a physical wideout who catches everything thrown his way and one who could immediately contribute to the Patriots offense while developing into Drake Maye's long-term safety blanket, especially on third down and inside the red zone. Boston returned punts, even threw a pass; he's a lot closer to the smooth athletes that go near the top of the first round than the stiff ones who can't run and get forced down toward Day 2. Forget about coveting other team's stars. Boston can be the Patriots own homegrown star whose skillset is a perfect match for their star quarterback.

Round
2
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R. Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
48th Overall | Height: 6-2, Weight: 241

2nd round, 48th Overall (via 63 & 95) — R. Mason Thomas, EDGE

And so begins my mock draft of trading up, as I flipped the team's next two picks to move up and select Thomas. The edge group was rapidly thinning out in the mid-second-round, and if the Pats want a player like Thomas, or Gabe Jacas or Derrick Moore, they're probably going to need to jump back up. All of these options come with pass rush upside. The question is who can develop into the most well-rounded while also generating pressure off of the edge. I love Mason, though I lean slightly toward Jacas, who was off the board in this scenario. The second round seems like the hot spot for the edge depth in this class. Thomas brings explosive first‑step quickness and that should translate immediately to sub‑package pass‑rush production. He'll need to add some strength for three-down duty, but he has the upside to develop into a full‑time starting edge defender.

Round
4
oscar-delp-te-mock
Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
102nd Overall | Height: 6-4, Weight: 245

4th round, 102nd Overall (via 125 & 131) — Oscar Delp, TE

Delp is far more valued in mock drafts than he is on consensus big boards, so this pick might come too late. Like the edge group, the tight ends start to thin out early on Day 2 and the Patriots would again have to package some picks so that they don't miss the parade. Whether it's Delp or Sam Roush, there's a group of popular Pats mock draft picks in this range and the reason is obvious -- it's a major long-term need. Delp offers a modern tight end profile with fluid route running and natural hands that should make him a reliable chain‑mover early in his career. As he adds strength and improves his blocking leverage, he could evolve into a complete TE who rarely leaves the field. But he didn't produce much in college, resulting in more of a projection of his ceiling.

Round
4
austin-barber-mock-hs
Austin Barber, OT, Florida
140th Overall | Height: 6-6, Weight: 318

4th round, 140th Overall (via 171 & 191) — Austin Barber, OT

Trading up again for a third time here as the tackle group starts to thin out in the fourth round. Barber projects as a developmental tackle with starter traits thanks to his length, anchor, and steady footwork. With NFL coaching and time in a pro strength program, he could become a dependable swing tackle who competes for a starting job by year two or three. Even if he ends up at guard, he could fill a potential long-term need.

Round
5
aiden-fisher-mock
Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
170th Overall | Height: 6-0, Weight: 232

5th round, 170th Overall (via 198 & 202) — Aiden Fisher, LB

Make it four-straight trade-ups! This time it's for a developmental linebacker to groom behind Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss. Fisher is a high‑motor linebacker whose instincts and tackling reliability give him a clear path to early special teams impact. If his coverage skills continue to progress, he has the potential to carve out a role as a rotational linebacker role.

Round
6
Dontay-Corleone-mock
Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
212th Overall | Height: 6-0, Weight: 340

6th round, 212th Overall — Dontay Corleone, DT

Trading up for one of the many nose tackles isn't a necessity here, as Corleone is one of the stoutest interior run defenders in the class. But he's not just a hold-your-ground kind of a player; he's got some quickness off the ball that hints that he might have something to contribute on third down.

Round
7
george-grumbs-mock-hs
George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida
247th Overall | Height: 6-4, Weight: 245

7th round, 247th Overall — George Gumbs Jr., Edge

Gumbs is a fun story, playing both tight end and wide receiver before moving to the defensive side of the ball. His size and athleticism are intriguing skillsets to work with as he makes the transition to the NFL. He's got a lot of heart and knows how hard he'll have to work to earn and keep a job in the pros. He might just develop into something special at a position of need.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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