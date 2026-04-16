Deuce's 2026 Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

And so begins my mock draft of trading up, as I flipped the team's next two picks to move up and select Thomas. The edge group was rapidly thinning out in the mid-second-round, and if the Pats want a player like Thomas, or Gabe Jacas or Derrick Moore, they're probably going to need to jump back up. All of these options come with pass rush upside. The question is who can develop into the most well-rounded while also generating pressure off of the edge. I love Mason, though I lean slightly toward Jacas, who was off the board in this scenario. The second round seems like the hot spot for the edge depth in this class. Thomas brings explosive first‑step quickness and that should translate immediately to sub‑package pass‑rush production. He'll need to add some strength for three-down duty, but he has the upside to develop into a full‑time starting edge defender.