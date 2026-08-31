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Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad; Make Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed TE Cameron Latu off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles and LB Darius Muasau off waivers from the New York Giants. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB K.J. Britt and C Ben Brown, and they have placed P Bryce Baringer and LB Khalil Jacobs on injured reserve.

Aug 31, 2026 at 06:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed TE Cameron Latu (pronounced – LAH-too) off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles and LB Darius Muasau (pronounced – MOO-uh-sow) off waivers from the New York Giants. In addition, the Patriots announced that have released LB K.J. Britt and C Ben Brown, and they have placed P Bryce Baringer and LB Khalil Jacobs on injured reserve.

The Patriots also signed 12 players to the practice squad: S Mike Brown, WR Kyle Dixon, WR Cameron Dorner, DT Eric Gregory, RB Hassan Haskins, RB Lan Larison, T Lorenz Metz, DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr., OL Jacob Rizy, CB Kindle Vildor, LB Riley Wilson and P Mitch Wishnowsky (pronounced - wish-NOW-ski). Wishnowsky is the only player of that group that was not in camp with the Patriots.

Latu, 26, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder, spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He was released by San Francisco at the end of training camp in 2024 and spent the majority of the season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad.  Latu signed a futures contract with Philadelphia on Jan. 21, 2025. He began the 2025 season on the practice squad and after being elevated for two games was signed to the 53-man roster. Latu played in 15 games with two starts, and he blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown at Tampa Bay (9/28). He was released by Philadelphia on Aug. 30, 2026.

Muasau, 25, was originally drafted by the Giants in the sixth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of UCLA. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, has played in 27 games with 18 starts for the Giants over the last two seasons, accumulating 102 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 2 passes defensed. He was released by the Giants on Aug. 30, 2026.

Britt, 27, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Miami on March 12, 2026. The 6-foot, 240-pounder, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021-24) and the Miami Dolphins (2025). He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of Tampa Bay in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 13, 2025. Overall, he has played in 76 regular season games with 16 starts and has registered 129 total tackles, a half a sack, 3 passes defensed and 32 special teams tackles. He has also played in six postseason games with two starts and has 21 total tackles, 1 pass defensed and 1 special teams tackle. Last season, Britt played in 17 games with one start and finished with 24 total tackles and 11 special teams tackles.

Brown, 28, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Las Vegas practice squad on Oct. 10, 2024. The 6-foot-5, 313-pounder, started in 10 games at center in 2024 after joining the team and played in 17 games with four starts at left guard last season. He originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi in 2022 and spent the year on injured reserve. He spent parts of the 2023 season on the Seattle 53-man roster and practice squad and also on the Arizona practice squad. He began the 2024 season on the Las Vegas practice squad.

Wishnowsky, 34, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2019-24) and the Buffalo Bills (2025). The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, was released by Buffalo on Aug. 30, 2026. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by San Francisco in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was released by San Francisco on May 28, 2025 and was signed by the Washington Commanders to the practice squad on Sept. 10, 2025. He was elevated for one game but did not play and then was released from the Washington practice squad. Wishnowsky signed with Buffalo on Sept. 30, 2025 and played in 13 games. A native of Gosnells, Australia, Wishnowsky has played in 105 regular season games and has 348 punts for 15,865 yards for a 45.6-yard average with 156 punts inside the 20-yard line.

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