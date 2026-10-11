 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 11 - 06:00 PM | Mon Oct 12 - 06:30 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/11: "I'm extremely happy"

Raiders vs. Patriots Full Highlights | NFL Week 5

Drake Maye 10/11: "I'm confident in the guys around me, I'm confident in myself"

Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Five Total Touchdowns Against the Raiders

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/11

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Raiders | Postgame Celebration

Patriots Top Sacks and Forced Fumbles vs. the Raiders | NFL Week 5

Drake Maye's Best Plays from 5-TD Game vs. Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Raiders

Drake Maye's fourth touchdown pass finds a wide-open DeMario Douglas

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 10/11

Drake Maye dots Kyle Williams from DEEP to get the Patriots back in the red zone

Kevin Byard puts a stop Brock Bowers' dominance forcing a fumble, turnover

Drake Maye stutter step gets him over the line for 3-yard TD run

Drake Maye drops the ball in the bucket for Eli Raridon

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 5 game against the Raiders presented by Gillette | Pregame

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Inactives Analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, DT Christian Barmore active for Sunday's game vs. Raiders

Barmore (shoulder) returns after a one-game absence in Sunday's Week 5 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Oct 11, 2026 at 11:32 AM
Author Image
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

16x9

Foxborough, MA – The short-handed Patriots are gearing up to host the Raiders at Gillette Stadium, and there's some much-needed good pre-game news for New England on Sunday.

Although the Patriots are down several key contributors, New England's seven questionable players are all active for Week 5: DT Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Christian Elliss (chest), OLB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), OT Morgan Moses (Foot), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), CB Charles Woods (shoulder), and S Craig Woodson will all play vs. the Raiders on Sunday.

The Patriots game-day inactives are CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), CB Carlton Davis III (neck), CB Channing Canada (hamstring), CB Karon Prunty (hamstring), OT Dametrious Crownover, and QB Behren Morton is the emergency third quarterback. On Saturday, the Patriots also placed WR Mack Hollins (calf) and FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle/knee) on injured reserve, so they'll miss Sunday's game as well.

Starting on offense, the Patriots are short-handed at wide receiver with Hollins (calf) and star wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) on injured reserve. Brown is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 6, with some optimism that he could return soon after being spotted in the Patriots locker room this week. However, New England's available wide receivers for Sunday's game against the Raiders are Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams.

Last week, Chism stepped up in Hollins's absence when the Pats veteran wideout appeared to suffer a non-contact calf injury while running a pass route. Chism caught a 19-yard reception and the game-winning touchdown on the Patriots game-winning drive in Buffalo, while throwing some heady blocks in his 22 snaps. Chism will likely play a large role with Doubs and Douglas (slot). Williams will also mix in as a field stretcher on the outside, while the Patriots have tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon as well.

Obviously, it's not ideal for the Patriots to be down their projected No. 1 receiver in Brown and their current leading receiver in Hollins. Plus, the Pats are also without FB Reggie Gilliam, who landed on injured reserve after adding an ankle injury to his nagging knee injury. The Pats two-back formations with Gilliam haven't been as productive as hoped, possibly due to Gilliam's health. New England could turn to TE Cameron Latu as a lead-blocker from the backfield.

Although Hollins will miss some time, the Patriots dodged a major injury to lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was rolled up on late in last Sunday's win in Buffalo. Stevenson is officially active after his knee injury scare vs. the Bills, giving the Patriots their usual backfield rotation with second-year RB TreVeyon Henderson and Stevenson as their top two backs. If Stevenson can't play his usual workload, third-string RB Cory Kiner could take on a larger role.

Drake Maye's Supporting Cast vs. Raiders

OL - LT Campbell, LG Vera-Tucker, C Wilson, RG Brown, RT Moses

WR - Doubs, Douglas, Chism III, Williams

TE - Henry, Raridon, Latu, Arkin

RB - Stevenson, Henderson, Kiner

The Patriots offensive line has also been playing down stud RG Mike Onwenu, who is out for the foreseeable future with a long-term ankle injury. New England is expected to start the same five as last week in their win over the Bills, with Moses (foot, questionable) active and C/G Ben Brown expected to start at right guard against Maxx Crosby and company on Sunday.

Turning to the defense, the Patriots have a rash of cornerback injuries, with the team ruling out four corners heading into Sunday's game, including starters Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis III (neck). Gonzalez will miss his second straight game with his shoulder injury, which he suffered while making a tackle in Week 3. Davis is out after playing through his neck injury over the last two games. There's no word yet on how much longer Gonzalez will be out, but he remains on the active roster.

Without two starters, the Patriots have three corners available Sunday: Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, and Kindle Vildor. On Saturday, Vildor signed to the 53-man roster after being elevated from the practice squad last week. Vildor played eight defensive snaps, allowing one catch for 22 yards, but the catch was an unlucky tip-drill reception by Bills WR Keon Coleman on a pass Vildor initially deflected.

As we've outlined several times, the Raiders, who are also down starting WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), run a tight-end-heavy offense. Vegas plays three receivers at the lowest rate in the NFL (19.4%), so the Patriots likely wouldn't have a corner-heavy plan anyway. Instead, the Pats could lean on a three-safety nickel package with S Jaylen Reed as a "big" nickel defender while Jones and Woods play on the outside to match the Raiders heavy groupings that feature All-Pro TE Brock Bowers, TE Michael Mayer, and WR Tre Tucker.

Still, it's never ideal to be down two of your best defensive players, with Davis and Gonzalez both inactive this week. The Pats will need a big performance from the defensive front to disrupt Raiders QB Kirk Cousins with a short-handed secondary on Sunday. On that note, the good news is that stud DT Christian Barmore (shoulder) will return to the lineup after a one-game absence. Barmore ranks third among qualified DTs in pass-rush win rate through four weeks (18%), so his return should provide a boost.

Reinforcements are also arriving for the Patriots special teams units, with coverage ace Brenden Schooler making his season debut. The All-Pro special-teamer missed training camp and the first four games of the season with a back injury, but has been ramping up at practice in recent weeks. The Pats currently rank 21st in special teams DVOA, so getting Schooler back could help their coverage units improve.

Lastly, Raiders star RB Ashton Jeanty is officially active after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Jeanty is a key piece of Vegas's offense as the Raiders lead back and is second on the team with 19 receptions. If Jeanty is limited, the Raiders could lean on rookie RB Mike Washington Jr., who has great speed (4.33s 40) and is averaging more yards per carry than Jeanty this season.

With several frontline players unavailable, the Patriots are banged up heading into a game against a frisky Raiders team. That said, this is when quality coaching and your star quarterback can elevate a short-handed roster. The onus is on head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff to have the Pats backups ready to play, while Drake Maye needs to make the offense viable down Brown, Hollins, and others.

The Patriots and Raiders will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Inactives Analysis: Dre'Mont Jones, Craig Woodson and Eli Raridon return for Sunday's AFC East matchup vs. the Bills

All six of the Patriots questionable players are officially active for Sunday's divisional matchup vs. the Bills in Buffalo.

news

Inactives Analysis: TE Eli Raridon, S Craig Woodson officially inactive for Sunday's Week 3 matchup vs. the Jaguars

Raridon (thigh) and Woodson (shoulder) are officially inactive after carrying questionable designations into Sunday's game.

news

Inactives Analysis: RB TreVeyon Henderson, WR Efton Chism III to make season debuts vs. Steelers

Henderson and Chism III are officially active for Week 2 vs. the Steelers after sitting out the Patriots season opener.

news

Inactives Analysis: Patriots elevate RB Lan Larison from practice squad with TreVeyon Henderson inactive for season opener vs. Seahawks

The Patriots game-day roster is set for their season-opener vs. the Seahawks on Wednesday night.

news

Inactives Analysis: Patriots LBs Robert Spillane and Harold Landry III Both Active for Super Bowl LX vs. the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium

Spillane (ankle) and Landry III (knee) were listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game.

news

Inactives Analysis: WR Mack Hollins and LB Marte Mapu are Officially Active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs. the Broncos

Hollins (abdomen) and Mapu (hip) are officially active after carrying questionable designations into Sunday's game in Denver.

news

Inactives Analysis: Khyiris Tonga, Harold Landry III, and Christian Gonzalez All Active for the Patriots in Sunday's Divisional Round Matchup vs. the Texans

Tonga (foot) returns from a multi-week absence as it's all hands on deck for the Patriots in Sunday's divisional round matchup.

news

Inactives Analysis: Kayshon Boutte, Harold Landry III, and Robert Spillane All Active for the Patriots Wild Card Playoff Matchup vs. Chargers

Boutte (hamstring), Landry III (knee), and Munford Jr. (knee) are all officially active after carrying questionable designations into Sunday night's game.

news

Inactives Analysis: Boutte, Campbell, and Williams Return to the Lineup for the Patriots in Sunday's Regular-Season Finale vs. the Dolphins

The Patriots will get three starters back in Sunday's regular-season finale vs. the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

news

Inactives Analysis: WR DeMario Douglas and RB TreVeyon Henderson Officially Active for the Patriots vs. the Jets in Week 17

With the Patriots shorthanded heading into Sunday's game, the offense gets a boost with Douglas (hamstring) and Henderson (concussion) officially active for Week 17 vs. the Jets.

news

Inactives Analysis: Barmore, Davis III, Jones, Landry III Officially Active for the Patriots vs. the Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Barmore (knee), Davis III (hip), Jones (knee), and Landry III (knee) are all active after being listed as questionable heading into Sunday night's game.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Five Total Touchdowns Against the Raiders

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/11

Gamebook: Raiders at Patriots Week 5

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 10/11

Week 5 Inactives: Raiders at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/11: "I'm extremely happy"

Raiders vs. Patriots Full Highlights | NFL Week 5

Drake Maye 10/11: "I'm confident in the guys around me, I'm confident in myself"

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

DeMario Douglas, Robert Spillane, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kyle Williams, Hunter Henry, Efton Chism III, Kevin Byard III, and Morgan Moses | Postgame Media Availability 10/11

Patriots Top Sacks and Forced Fumbles vs. the Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Raiders

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

2001: Through the Words of Bill Belichick

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising