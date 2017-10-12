Cheerleader Styling Night with Dellaria Salons

The Patriots Cheerleaders' practice the night of Tuesday, October 3 was a lot of different from the usual routine. Stylists from Dellaria Salons came to visit the cheerleader practice facility at Gillette Stadium for a night of fun and learning.
Each cheerleader paired up with a stylist to learn the best hair styling techniques for promotional appearances and on game day. The cheerleaders were given advice on blow drying, straightening and curling practices to look game day ready. The night concluded with a group photo and Dellaria Salons presented each cheerleader with an amazing gift bag!