Cheers for Our Hero: David Amaro

"My husband and I are both originally from Boston and lifelong Patriots fans. We are currently stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. October 2012 marked 10 years since he joined the Army. Since then he has seen four deployments to Iraq for a total of 48 months. He recently reenlisted for another five years and will see his fifth deployment soon. Since we married he has taken on raising my twins, now 14. He is a real man, a good man, an excellent father, an amazing husband and our hero. I am incredibly proud of my husband and what he does. I am truly blessed to be his wife." – Beth Amaro