Cheers for Our Hero: David Amaro

David Amaro

Nov 26, 2012 at 10:00 PM
New England Patriots
Congrats to David Amaro of the U.S. Army, our Hero of the Week! David's wife nominated him with the submission below:

"My husband and I are both originally from Boston and lifelong Patriots fans. We are currently stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. October 2012 marked 10 years since he joined the Army. Since then he has seen four deployments to Iraq for a total of 48 months. He recently reenlisted for another five years and will see his fifth deployment soon. Since we married he has taken on raising my twins, now 14. He is a real man, a good man, an excellent father, an amazing husband and our hero. I am incredibly proud of my husband and what he does. I am truly blessed to be his wife." – Beth Amaro

Nominate someone to be our next Hero of the Week! >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

