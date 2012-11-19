Cheers for Our Hero: Mike Medeiros

Congrats to Mike Medeiros of the U.S. Air Force, our Hero of the Week! Mike's wife nominated him with the submission below:

"My husband Mike is an Explosive Ordnance Disposal tech in the U.S. Air Force and manages to also be an amazing husband, father and Pats fan all at once. He has been serving for four years. He has completed a tour in South Korea and will be deploying to Afghanistan in April. He is a hero and a real Patriot!" – Mandie Medeiros