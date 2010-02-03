Collapsed stage in front of Sun Life Stadium causes four injuries

MIAMI -- Four people were injured when a small stage collapsed outside Sun Life Stadium, where the Super Bowl is being played this weekend.
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue news release says all four victims were taken to area hospitals Tuesday night. Two were transported by helicopter and the others by ambulance. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints are set to play Super Bowl XLIV at the stadium on Sunday.
A message seeking further comment from a fire department spokesman wasn't immediately returned.