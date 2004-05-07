Davey drawing raves in Europe

]() Bicknell's remarks were posted on NFL.com a week ago, before Davey ripped through yet another opponent with four touchdown passes while adding another on the ground. Davey's Berlin Thunder is the class of the league with a 5-0 mark, and the Patriots backup has been the central reason for that success.

Davey earned NFLE Player of the Week honors three times in the first five weeks, most recently when he completed 10-of-17 passes for 149 yards and four touchdowns, plus the aforementioned rushing score in a 33-29 win over Amsterdam. For the season, Davey has completed 66-of-102 passes for 896 yards with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His passer rating of 116.3 is tops in the league.

"Rohan Davey is becoming the real leader of our football team," Thunder head coach Rick Lantz said. "He is doing things extremely well and is making clutch plays. He has been well coached in college and in the NFL. He just needed playing time."

That's obviously why Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots coaching staff decided to ship the youngster off to Europe. After two seasons of inactivity, Belichick felt it was important for Davey to simply get back to managing the game and running the team – in other words, being a quarterback again.

"He has gotten a lot of game experience, which is what we felt would be most beneficial to him," Belichick said. "I think he has handled it well. He has been in a number of situations – the team has been ahead, behind, he's managed the clock … you just can't orchestrate [those situations].

"You want them to blitz. You want them to drop back and play coverage. You want the running game to be going so you run play action. You want them to be in third-and-long, third-and-short. Every time the ball is snapped can be a learning experience for him over there."

Davey's success in Europe won't guarantee him the role of Tom Brady's top backup, but the coaching staff has to feel better about that possibility. With last year's No. 2 man Damon Huard still unsigned, Davey and second-year man Kliff Kingsbury, who spent his rookie year on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, are the only remaining options should Brady go down.