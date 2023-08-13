Day 13 Blogservations: Rain can't slow Pats offense

"It's a great way to put stress on the defense," Andrews said of tempo. "We want to get in and out of the huddle quickly and allow the quarterback to have plenty of time at the line to check out the defense and make adjustments. We want to be able to do a lot of motions and shifting and getting out of the huddle with as much time as we can allows us to do those things."

At times that has involved some no-huddle work as well but throughout the summer it's been more about getting plays called quickly and getting to the line. That was a problem at times in 2022 as the dwindling play clock led to timeouts and delay of game penalties too often.

On Sunday, and throughout the summer, those issues haven't been prevalent.

Although it was a short practice coming off the preseason game, here are one man's observations from Day 13 of training camp.

*The first game action appears to have led to at least one injury as second-year offensive lineman Kody Russey was not spotted. Russey went down in the second half of the Texans game with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Second-year running back Pierre Strong also was not among those in uniform on Sunday. Otherwise, Ty Montgomery missed his 11th straight practice while Jonathan Jones missed his fifth straight and Bill Murray his third. Cody Davis (knee, PUP), Mike Onwenu (ankle, PUP) and Calvin Anderson (NFI) all remain out of uniform.

*Trey Flowers was on the field and did a variety of individual work as he tries to work his way off the PUP list after being signed late last week. Also, Cole Strange was in uniform but didn't take any reps in team drills.

*The Patriots made a series of transactions following Thursday night's preseason opener, signing USFL veterans C.J. Marabel and Micah Vanterpool. Marabel is a 26-year-old running back out of Coastal Carolina who originally signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The 5-10, 200-pounder was released by the Bears and spent the last two seasons in the USFL for Birmingham and helped lead the Stallions to back-to-back championships. Last season, Marable had 1,079 all-purpose yards – 525 rushing, 235 receiving and 319 return yards. He also had three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. Vanterpool, 24, played guard and tackle during his college career at Hawaii (2017-22). The 6-6, 315-pounder signed with the USFL's New Jersey Generals late in the spring season and was inactive for the final two games. The team released linebackers Jordan Heilig and Olakunle Fatukasi to make room for the newcomers.