After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Defense and Rookies in Preseason Opener

Following Devin McCourty's retirement last offseason, the Patriots legend took to Twitter to quell fans' concerns about the void he left behind in the defense. McCourty said the Pats will be less predictable without him always ending up in centerfield, and even in the opening preseason game without a slew of starters, the Patriots defense had the dial spinning. Although the offense has work to do, Bill Belichick's defense flexed its versatility and depth, high IQ, and young playmakers on Thursday night.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hit film notes from the Patriots loss to the Texans After Further Review:

1. What Were the Biggest Areas of Concern for the Patriots Second-String Offense?

Before we get into the offensive lowlights, we must keep Thursday night's struggles in perspective; the Pats sat almost all their starters, including quarterback Mac Jones, his top playmakers, and two of their healthy starters on the O-Line (Trent Brown, David Andrews).

The group that managed 89 total yards and three first downs on 29 plays with backup Bailey Zappe under center isn't the group that will face the defending NFC champs in 30 days. It's fair to be concerned about New England's depth along the offensive line, especially given the inconsistent availability of its starters, and evaluate certain players who project as contributors.

However, it's not surprising that an offensive unit that hasn't played much together and featured primarily backups struggled with the details on Thursday night. Upon review, there were fewer one-on-one pass-rush losses than it felt live, with Zappe under pressure on a manageable 29.4 percent of his drop-backs. The pressures for the game were charged to: Andrew Stueber (2), Chasen Hines (2), Conor McDermott (1), Sidy Sow (1), and tight end Matt Sokol was responsible for a sack. In all, not terrible, but that wasn't what the eye test suggested.

A big reason why the eye test made the performance feel worse than the metrics was because the pass protection struggled with Houston's schemed rushes, leading to free runners at the QB.