Breaking down three Patriots preseason debuts

Malik Cunningham

26 offensive snaps (49 percent)

3-of-4, 19 yards passing, 5 carries, 34 yards, touchdown

The Patriots offense was stagnant for much of the contest but received a notable boost when rookie Malik Cunningham entered the game. Cunningham had spent most of his time early in camp as a receiver, but in recent days he's seen rising reps at quarterback and on Thursday night he got the chance to show what he can do at the position he played in college.

"Yeah it was real fun to see him come out there and just ball," said Gonzalez of Cunningham. "It was fun to watch that. Super nice guy, always talking, real high energy. To see him be able to go out and do that was a lot of fun on the sideline for us to see that, I am happy for him."

Cunningham led a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive, showing an ability to both throw and run. Perhaps his best throw of the night fell incomplete, as Cunningham lofted a dime on the move to the end zone that was just out of reach for Tre Nixon. His best run of the night game on his touchdown scamper, where he made a dazzling cut to avoid a first tackler and finished it off in the end zone for the team's only touchdown of the game.

"It feels good," said Cunningham. "I'm a team player, so whatever the coaches need me to do, I'm going to do it for the team. That's what happened, Coach told me to go to quarterback, and we had no touchdowns, so I told the o-line, the whole group, that we were going to go down and score and that's what we did."

"I think Malik's a tough kid," said Bill Belichick. "He showed that at Louisville, and as a receiver, he's different than at quarterback. But, he's had to block, go in and make tough catches in traffic and things like that. No, I think his toughness and competitiveness is good. You saw that in college and we've seen it in the time that he's been here."

"Malik came in and did a phenomenal job, had a really good drive," said the game's starter Bailey Zappe. "Scored the only touchdown of the game. Did really good in both the run game and the pass game. It was really nice to see him do that. Especially his first game in the NFL, to be able to go out there and kind of put the jitters aside and play like he did was really good to see. I think like everybody, I'm sure he had those little nerves, little jitters the first play or so. As the drive went on, you could see he got comfortable with it. To be able to see him score a touchdown and how excited he got, was really good."