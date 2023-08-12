Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

Tight Ends (3): Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Anthony Firkser

Cuts (3): Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin

The Patriots get back to carrying three tight ends after carrying only Henry and former partner Jonnu Smith a year ago. With Bill O'Brien back in the fold, the Pats are showing they'll base out of 12-personnel with two tight end. Plus, Firkser is versatile, bringing the option to play him off the line of scrimmage as an H-Back or out of the backfield as a traditional fullback. Sokol has been the best in-line blocker of the group, but Firkser gives them different options, and that's needed given that Henry and Gesicki are specific types of tight ends.

Offensive Line (9): Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott, Calvin Anderson, Kody Russey, Atonio Mafi

Injured Reserve (2): Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Cuts (4): James Ferentz, Chasen Hines, Bill Murray, Andrew Stueber

Last season, the Patriots only carried eight offensive linemen on their initial roster, so we are one heavy. However, with so much uncertainty surrounding the tackle position, New England maintains their depth for now. It's also tricky to predict Anderson (NFI) and Onnweu's (PUP) status moving forward, so there's admittedly a lot of guesswork here.

Ultimately, Anderson's situation is very uncertain based on everything we know, meaning he could start the season on the non-football illness list. Rookie offensive linemen Jake Andrews and Sidy Sow have struggled to start camp. Maybe those two start to turn a corner at some point, but the Pats don't need Andrews this season with David Andrews, Kody Russey, and James Ferentz ahead of him. Sow is going through it with his transition to offensive tackle, making him a long-term project, who will not factor into the equation this season with Brown, Reiff, McDermott, and hopefully Anderson in the fold. Mafi and Russey have been the best interior backups, and if either keeps the arrow pointing upward, they could give them the option to put Onwenu back at right tackle. Long way to go here, with too many unanswered questions to be certain about a roster projection.

Defensive Line (6): Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Daniel Ekuale, Keion White

PUP (1): Trey Flowers, Cuts (4): Carl Davis, Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms, Justus Tavai

There aren't any major surprises here besides Ekuale edging out Davis and Roberts. Ekuale is sneaky underrated with a full toolbox of pass-rush moves to win one-on-ones on the interior. Davis is a prime candidate to return to the practice squad or shortly after cutdowns once a roster spot opens. Still, he's a two-gapping backup nose tackle, and they need to prioritize upside in other areas over depth behind Godchaux. Roberts loses out because his skillset is too similar to Barmore, Wise, and White's, while Flowers is another stash in that mold. The Patriots have good depth when it comes to 3-4 defensive ends, but I think Roberts is a rosterable player, so I could see him catching on elsewhere. White is an exciting young talent, by the way. He could be an impact guy alongside Barmore for years to come.

Outside Linebacker/EDGE (3): Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings

Injured Reserve (1): Ronnie Perkins, Cuts (1): Olakunle Fatukasi