Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

*That wasn't the only item of interest as the team claimed tight end Kahale Waring off waivers from Houston. Waring adds some much-needed depth to the position and was wearing No. 88 in practice. He came up with a terrific diving catch in 1-on-1 drills early in practice but didn't get any reps in team periods as he adapts to his new surroundings.

*The Patriots officially made several moves to get to the league-mandated 80-man roster limit, releasing Devin Ross, Malik Gant, Cash Maluia, Brian Khoury and R.J. Prince. The Patriots also placed veteran offensive lineman Marcus Martin on injured reserve.

*Finally, the Patriots had three players (other than quarterbacks) wearing red, non-contact jerseys: Myles Bryant, Hunter Henry and Brandon Bolden. Bolden missed the previous two practices with an undisclosed injured but returned, at least on a limited basis. Henry caught several passes in both 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s as he works his way back from a shoulder injury suffered in practice on August 8.

*Several guests on hand to check on the Patriots and Giants workout. Tedy Bruschi chatted with Gunner Olszewski for a bit before practice. Bruschi has been a semi-regular at camp this summer. Fellow ex-linebacker Rob Ninkovich was also in attendance. Long-time Belichick favorite Jon Bon Jovi, who is a frequent visitor to camp, also was seen.

*The early 1-on-1 work was fast and furious taking place in four separate corners of the practice fields. It started with some pursuit tackling drills with runners catching short throws while defenders dropped to the ground before getting back on their feet and cutting down the angle as tacklers.

*From there the work was more traditional with receivers and defensive backs, linebackers and running backs and offensive and defensive linemen working together. Trent Brown turned in a dominant rep against linebacker Oshane Ximines. Brown turned Ximines around before pancaking him to the turf to end the rep.

*The linemen work wasn't without incident, however, as tempers flared following one rep in involving the Patriots offensive line and the Giants pass rushers. It was hard to see how it started but every player on both teams wound up in a huge pile following a play that began with two players from each side. Despite lengthy attempts by both coaching staffs to put an end to the skirmish, it continued for a bit before players involved on both sides went for laps. In a sign of solidarity, Mac Jones joined his linemen, as did coach Carmen Bricillo.

*Both sides got some punt team work in. Matthew Slater, Dee Virgin, Adrian Colbert, Jonathan Jones, Kristian Wilkerson and D'Angelo Ross all took reps as gunners while Jake Bailey was doing the punting. Olszewski, Meyers and Taylor handled punt returns when the Giants were doing the kicking during a special teams segment later in practice.

*One of Jones' rare poor decisions came during an early 11-on-11 period when he tried to force one deep down the middle in the direction of Nelson Agholor. Agholor was double covered on the play, and Giants cornerback Julian Love stepped in for the interception. Love dropped the ball as he started to run before he secured it and after conferring the officials ruled it incomplete.

*Shortly after the Giants Jones wasn't as fortunate. He, too, tried to force one into tight coverage across the middle but threw directly to Kyle Dugger, who made the easy pick.

*Much of the second half of practice was devoted to hurry-up and two-minute drills. Mac Jones was sharp in both settings. He hit Meyers on a nice deep crosser and followed that with a nice out to Wilkerson along the sideline. He then tried to hit Meyers in heavy traffic but New York was flagged for a hold, continuing the drive. The beautiful wheel route to White followed and after spiking the ball to stop the clock Nick Folk came on for a 32-yard field goal.

*The Patriots defense completing suffocated the Giants passing attack, leaving Daniel Jones with very few options. Jones took plenty of checkdowns underneath the coverage but was unable to generate any consistent momentum unless he was using his feet. New York called several zone read runs and Jones seemed to find some daylight on a few of them. Otherwise the coverage was stout, led by J.C. Jackson. Graham Gano was forced to boot a 51-yard field goal to close things out.