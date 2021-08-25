Notebook: Pats offense starting to click

It was a strong day for the Patriots offense on Wednesday as they opened up joint practices with the Giants with an impressive performance. Of course, Mac Jones is already getting plenty of attention for what was one of his best days of the summer, but the offensive line provided excellent protection for Jones, while some other faces continue to emerge.

It was arguably Kendrick Bourne's best day as the free-agent receiver had multiple grabs, including one wide-open crosser that showed what Bourne does best --catch the ball and explode upfield. It hasn't been an easy transition into the Patriots offense for Bourne, who has had a handful plays over the last couple weeks where he was not on the same page as the quarterback.

But here in the final week of preseason, the four-year veteran is starting to stack some success.

"Overall, it felt like a productive day for the offense," said Bourne after practice, before expounding on his process assimilating into the offense. "It's been tough each and every day, learning from my mistakes, learning from the last day, trying to improve. I learn better that way, messing it up live, than I do in the classroom. Day to day, I've been getting better though."

While Bourne's rising play is a new twist for the offense, the consistency of the offensive line has come to be expected in New England and they continue to deliver. David Andrews and his fellow blockers turned in a hard days worth of work on Wednesday, fighting through the conditions to give their rookie quarterback a chance to shine.

"Thought we had a good team day," said Andrews. "[The Giants] did some things today we didn't talk about, to see us upfront to go out there and figure it out ourselves to some extent, it was really good.

"We gotta keep stacking these days together as a team and keep making those strides."

James White also had one of his better days of practice, as Jones found him out of the backfield on multiple plays, along with an outstanding sideline throw during the two-minute drill, while David Andrews also praised White's work in pass protection. After a challenging 2020, White is starting to look like his old self late in training camp and with Sony Michel's departure, it's good news for the offensive backfield.