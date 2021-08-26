Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

*While much of the focus has been on the play of the offense and more specifically the quarterbacks the last two days, the Patriots defense was outstanding in both practices against the Giants. New York quarterback Daniel Jones struggled to generate much rhythm on Wednesday and Thursday started out much the same. Heavy pressure from Uche and Christian Barmore, as well as a corner blitz by Jonathan Jones, stalled any early momentum by the Giants attack. Uche has flashed some pass rushing ability at times but really showed up Thursday, using his speed to loop around and inside while disrupting the pocket consistently.

*On the back end, J.C. Jackson showed some tight coverage throughout, and Matt Judon did a nice job diagnosing a couple of screens and was in position to force the Giants into minimal gains. Jackson really shined while covering Dante Pettis on a deep ball down the left sideline, jumping to break up the potential connection. Eventually Jones improved and got things going, but not before the Patriots defense set the tone with some solid work.

*Speaking of the Patriots secondary, it appears as if the group will be adding a cornerback. Various reports indicate the Ravens are trading rookie fifth-round pick Shaun Wade to New England. Wade, a 6-1 corner out of Ohio State, evidently was caught in a numbers game as part of Baltimore's deep secondary and will look to add some depth to a spot that really needs it with Gilmore remaining on the sidelines.

*Making matters worse for the secondary, Jonathan Jones left practice early and was not part of the defense down the stretch. Jones missed some time in Philadelphia as well, although it's unclear what injury he may have suffered.

*Jones' second possession was the polar opposite of the first, lasting just three snaps. A pair of handoffs to Damien Harris resulted in minimal gains, and his third-down pass toward Meyers fell incomplete after the receiver got tangled up with a Giants defender. That led to a Jake Bailey punt.