Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

"We keep building the foundation right now in training camp, each day we keep working and working."

After 2020 was filled with a lot of youth and inexperience at the linebacker position, the returns of Hightower and Van Noy along with the addition of Matt Judon have meshed well with the development of Ja'Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Chase Winovich, while Anfernee Jennings and Harvey Langi continue to push for roles as well. In all, it's a deep and well-balanced group and one that is enticing for the regular season.

"They can handle a lot more," said Bill Belichick last week of his veteran linebackers. "Adjustments, and things like that on the field. Once you see your offense come out of the huddle and see where guys are aligned and what formation they're in, you know a lot more than you do when you call the defense on the sidelines...

"It certainly helps to have players with the experience. Then they just have to understand what the tools are and when to use which tool and make sure we're all on the same page with it. They can just do a lot more than guys with less experience for the most part."

While the offense continues to get the bulk of the attention, the defense's performance over the last two days should not be lost. They look poised to carry over a strong set of joint practices into the final preseason game and start of the regular season.