Day 9 blogservations: Patriots 'win' dress rehearsal

*Jones found Smith down the seam for a 30-yard touchdown, and even though the play was designed to succeed it offered a glimpse of the big-play ability Smith could bring to the offense this season.

*Josh McDaniels was on the Blue sideline talking to Jones in between series. He also had a walkie-talkie and may have been calling plays for both teams. Wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi was on the White sideline with what looked to be a play sheet in his hand.

*Robert Kraft briefly addressed the crowd "at halftime" to welcome fans back after more than a year away.

*The White team held a choreographed celebration in the end zone following a touchdown, which drew a flag from Nelson. That forced Nordin to boot a 48-yader for the PAT, which he made.

*Practiced closed with situational work beginning with White team clinging to a 23-21 lead and the Blue needing to move into field goal range. Starting from their own 33 with 1:02 on the clock, Jones hit Zuber on consecutive plays to move to the White 41. An incompletion stopped the clock with :18 left and Jones then found Wilkerson on slant. Jones spiked it with :05 left and Nordin came on for a 57-yarder from the right hash, which he drilled.

*The White team then faced the same scenario and Newton hit Harry to open the drive. LaCosse picked up another 10 but a penalty pushed the White back to the Blue 48. A completion to White preceded Newton's spike and set the stage for Nordin's 55-yarder from the right hash, which he made.

*David Andrews, Dont'a Hightower, Adrian Phillips and Jonnu Smith spoke to the media on the field after practice.