Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Lots of combinations to sort through here. Bentley appeared to be on the bubble at the start of camp but he's been active and involved alongside Hightower throughout. McMillan has some range to his game, which should translate to special teams. Jennings, Perkins and Winovich have similar profiles, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Winovich dealt before the season as his upfield skill set doesn't seem to mesh well with the Patriots system.

Gilmore's return is the key here. As of now he remains on PUP and most believe he's looking for more money. Assuming his contract gets worked out, the depth is solid. Take him out of the equation and the Patriots might need to add a veteran to the mix. Virgin gets a lot of special teams attention with veterans Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel so for now he gets a spot. Williams also is firmly on the bubble with Michael Jackson right alongside.