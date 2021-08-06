Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 06 - 12:00 AM | Sun Aug 08 - 11:59 PM

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Mac Jones 8/5: 'I need to take it day by day and stick to the process'

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

Analysis: TE reemerging as a factor on offense

Bill Belichick 8/4: 'We will get started on fundamentals and that will be a lengthy process'

Day 6 Debrief: First Practice in Full Pads

Day 6 blogservations: Pads go on, Harry steps up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp 

Notebook: McCourty continuing Patriots tradition in year 12

Day 5 blogservations: Front seven offers many options

Press Pass: Getting Ready for Full Pads

Uche ready to make contact

Bill Belichick 8/2: 'There is no comparison between this year and last year'

5 under-the-radar Patriots making an unpadded roster push

Matthew Slater, family to host 'Community Jamboree' in Providence 

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Aug 06, 2021 at 03:30 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27), tight end Jonnu Smith (81) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54).
Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27), tight end Jonnu Smith (81) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54).

With more than a week of training camp in the books it's time to start making some projections in terms of the 53-man roster. Obviously there's a long way to go with joint practices and preseason games still to come, and several players have been out of the mix due to injury as well.

Understanding that things will change in a number of spots, here is Patriots Unfiltered's first crack at projecting the opening day roster.

Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton (1) and Mac Jones (50).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton (1) and Mac Jones (50).

Quarterback (2)

Cam Newton, Mac Jones

PUP: Jarrett Stidham

Newton and Jones have had their every move parsed more than any quarterbacks in Patriots history. They will continue to fight for the starting job while veteran Brian Hoyer moves to the practice squad as insurance – at least until Stidham is ready to return.

Related Links

Patriots running back Sony Michel (26).
Patriots running back Sony Michel (26).

Running back (5)

Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden

J.J. Taylor is very much in the mix for a spot but the guess is he'll open on the practice squad as he did a year ago. Bolden still has value on special teams and as depth in the backfield. If Stevenson shows enough promise to contribute right away, Michel, who is in the final year of his contract, could be moved down the road.

Patriots wide receiver Kendtrick Bourne (84).
Patriots wide receiver Kendtrick Bourne (84).

Wide receiver (4)

Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski

The depth at this spot is a concern. N'Keal Harry is having a nice camp but the feeling here is he gets dealt before the season starts. That leaves Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber, Devin Ross, Marvin Hall and rookie Tre Nixon battling for spots. Wilkerson appears to be getting groomed for special teams work so perhaps he has a leg up and grabs a possible fifth slot. At least two will remain on the practice squad.

Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith (81) and Hunter Henry (85).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith (81) and Hunter Henry (85).

Tight end (4)

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Matt LaCosse, Devin Asiasi

LaCosse has been productive and could add some depth. Asiasi has yet to practice due to COVID, which has hurt the second-year tight end. Same for Dalton Keene, who remains on PUP. Asiasi appeared more comfortable in the spring, and assuming he's back he should stick. The Patriots want to run a lot of multiple tight end sets, so all five could find jobs.

pdc-offensive-line-wm
Photo by David Silverman

Offensive line (8)

Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Marcus Martin

The starting five is set and Karras, assuming the injury that has kept him off the field recently is not serious, has a spot as an interior backup. Herron and/or Yodny Cajuste can back up at tackle while the veteran Martin has experience to provide depth inside as well. Rookie Will Sherman likely lands on the practice squad.

Defensive line (6)

Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore, Montravius Adams

Improving the run defense was a priority and Godchaux, Anderson, Barmore and Adams should help Guy in that department. Wise has the versatility to rush from the inside and signed an extension in the offseason. Carl Davis and/or Akeem Spence could take Adams' spot as interior depth. Byron Cowart could stick on PUP, but otherwise he'll be hard-pressed to earn a job. Some practice squad candidates here with Bill Murray, Tashawn Bower and Nick Thurman.

Patriots linebackers Kyle Van Noy (53), Matt Judon (9) and Josh Uche (55).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebackers Kyle Van Noy (53), Matt Judon (9) and Josh Uche (55).

Linebacker (8)

Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins, Raekwon McMillan, Chase Winovich

Lots of combinations to sort through here. Bentley appeared to be on the bubble at the start of camp but he's been active and involved alongside Hightower throughout. McMillan has some range to his game, which should translate to special teams. Jennings, Perkins and Winovich have similar profiles, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Winovich dealt before the season as his upfield skill set doesn't seem to mesh well with the Patriots system.

Cornerback (6)

Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Dee Virgin

Gilmore's return is the key here. As of now he remains on PUP and most believe he's looking for more money. Assuming his contract gets worked out, the depth is solid. Take him out of the equation and the Patriots might need to add a veteran to the mix. Virgin gets a lot of special teams attention with veterans Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel so for now he gets a spot. Williams also is firmly on the bubble with Michael Jackson right alongside.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27).

Safety (5)

Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Myles Bryant, Cody Davis

The top three here are outstanding. Dugger looks primed for a classic Year 2 jump and Phillips has arguably been the team's best player this summer. Bryant has experience at corner as well and his feisty play earns him a spot. D'Angelo Ross and Adrian Colbert are also in the mix.

Specialists (5)

K: Nick Folk

P: Jake Bailey

LS: Joe Cardona

SpT: Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel

Rookie Quinn Nordin hasn't shown the consistency to match his big leg so Folk sticks around. Brandon King is looking to return after missing two seasons due to injury and could factor in here as well.

Related Content

news

Analysis: TE reemerging as a factor on offense

Now into Week 2 of Patriots training camp, we're making a closer inspection of the new-look tight end position here in New England.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp 

In this week's mailbag, questions revolve mostly around the various position competitions taking place now that Patriots training camp is officially underway.
news

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.
news

5 under-the-radar Patriots making an unpadded roster push

Here are five Patriots you might not know that have shown well for themselves through five camp practices.
news

Analysis: QB campaign too close to call

Four days into training camp, everyone seems to be intrigued by the quarterback competition here in New England. But where does it really stand? 
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

Most of the questions have been asked and fans are ready for the start of camp. This week's mailbag attacks some of the lingering camp questions.
news

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

With training camp set to open, the Patriots have several players not physically ready to go.
news

Looking Back at Bryant College

It's been almost 20 years since the Patriots last trained at Bryant College, but the memories remain fresh for many of those involved.
news

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

As the Patriots prepare to open Training Camp, here are the most competitive position battles that will be on display.
news

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

After a busy offseason here are the biggest questions that will be answered as the Patriots open training camp.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Day 9 blogservations: Patriots 'win' dress rehearsal

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Dont'a Hightower 8/6: 'Guys want to learn'

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Jonnu Smith 8/6: 'It's awesome to feel the gameday vibes'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 8/6: 'It was great to have the fans here today'

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

David Andrews 8/6: 'Excited to get back to a football environment'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Devin and Jason McCourty preparing to face off in Week 1

Twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss the duo facing off against each other in Week 1.

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising