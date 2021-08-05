Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

"I like to compete and everybody on this team likes to compete and at the end of the day we're trying to have fun and it's fun when you play with urgency and you go fast and put the defense on their heels and people start making plays," said Jones. "That's what makes football fun but when you're kind of moping around it all starts with the quarterback, I'm starting to realize that even more how important it is in this offense and learning from Brian, Cam, and everybody, just how they do it. They have great energy. Just get the ball to the speed players and let 'em run and when they score, celebrate. That's what you're supposed to do, it's football."

Those plays are coming and have shown up over the course of camp, as Josh McDaniels looks to mold the quarterbacks into his offense and find consistency for his offense.

"It's just a collaborative effort, that's what I appreciate about Josh is he asks for my input," said Newton. "I ask certain things that I may be watching. These days everything is so structured... it can be a text message, it can be a quick 15-second phone call. He's just so open-minded about that."

For now, as the dog days of training camp approach, the short-term focus is critical. Get a little better, one day at a time.