Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

There's been a familiar face in Foxborough this summer taking in some of the Patriots' training camp practices, as former linebacker and Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi has been spotted along the sidelines during multiple sessions. But Bruschi wasn't just there to observe. After Tuesday's practice, he took some notable time talking to rookie third-round pick Ronnie Perkins, relaying the kind of experienced knowledge that only a player like Bruschi could offer.

"Tedy's meant as much to this program as just about anybody," said head coach Bill Belichick prior to Wednesday's session. "He was a tremendous player and leader and inspiration both on and off the field. He had a great career, and I appreciate his friendship and his support. Certainly, anybody with the kind of experience that he has could lend some good insight to all of us. It's good to see him back."

Bruschi was among the first to establish the Patriots "'backer-hood" that has been a fundamental part of the team's identity over the past 20 years. From players like Bruschi and Willie McGinest, to Mike Vrabel and later Jerod Mayo and now Dont'a Hightower, there's a rich tradition at the position, featuring players who have made some of the biggest plays on the biggest stages.

Again, they're looking to pass along those lessons to the next generation.

"Tedy was vital in my development," said Jerod Mayo, who arrived in 2008 via the first round of the draft but only spent one season as a teammate of Bruschi's. "I honestly came in trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I could, not only from Tedy but Vrabel, Junior [Seau], all those guys. That room was great."

Now, a new generation is trying to be the sponges, including Perkins, second-year linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, as well as Chase Winovich, with Mayo now serving as the inside linebackers coach and Hightower as the on-field veteran. The connections are easy to draw through the last two decades, as they remain active to this day in New England.

Standing on the shoulders of giants is a huge boost to the young players who are not only trying to figure out the Patriots defense but understand the privilege and history that comes with playing linebacker here.