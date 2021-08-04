Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

McDaniels had some comments about both Newton and Jones during his meeting with the media. When asked what gives him confidence that Newton will improve over 2020, he had a simple response: "I see it."

With regard to Jones, McDaniels joked: "He's good at getting yelled at. But they all are right now."

That was certainly the case on Wednesday when the OC seemed frustrated with his entire group.

Bill Belichick said before practice that the team would be back in pads on Thursday, so expect the intensity level to rise accordingly.

Here are one man's impressions of Day 7 of training camp.

*There was some good news on the injury front despite the fact that no one came off any lists. Henry Anderson returned to practice after missing Tuesday's workout with an upper body injury. He was a full participant and took reps along the defensive line. Otherwise, Jarrett Stidham, Stephon Gilmore, Dalton Keene, Chase Winovich, Terez Hall and Byron Cowart are still on PUP, Cameron McGrone and Joshuah Bledsoe remain on NFI and Devin Asiasi is still on the COVID-19 reserve list. In addition, Ted Karras missed his fourth straight practice with a knee/leg injury while linebacker Raekwon McMillan and defensive lineman Akeem Spence missed for the first time. McMillan left on Tuesday with trainers with an apparent foot/ankle injury.

*Former Patriots general manager Scott Pioli was on hand for practice. He walked out with Belichick's assistant Berj Najarian as the two enjoyed a chat. Also, Vanderbilt baseball coach and huge Patriots fan Tim Corbin was a guest at practice.

*Kick returns were the focus of the special teams work with J.J. Taylor and Marvin Hall take some reps as the returners. While that was going on, Nelson Agholor worked with the quarterbacks on the opposite field. Agholor ran several routes during that timeframe, catching most of those passes from Newton.

*The early 11-on-11 work featured a lot of running with several ball carriers taking reps. Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden, Tyler Gaffney and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson all carried the ball.

*Speaking of Stevenson, the rookie announced his presence with authority on Tuesday with a thundering run on his first chance to show his physicality while wearing pads. He broke through a nice hole off right tackle before running through Bryant, who came up from safety to try to make the stop. Stevenson barely broke stride and took off down the sideline for a sizable gain, drawing planet of reaction from his teammates. On Wednesday, he looked comfortable coming out of the backfield as a receiver, although he did have one high pass near the sideline sail through his hands late in practice.

*The officials were once again on the fields and threw plenty of flags throughout. James White made a nice move before racing toward the back pylon but was unable to make a connection with Newton on the play. However, the nearest official tossed a flag, indicating Joejuan Williams was guilty of a hold. It was one of several infractions against the secondary on the day.

*Kendrick Bourne was unable to grab a high throw from Newton and appeared to jam his finger during 7-on-7 work. Bourne was animated following the play and holding his hand, but he did not miss any reps and caught a few more passes during the morning.

*Jonathan Jones enjoyed a strong day in coverage. In addition to his pick of Hoyer, he nearly came up with another one on the following play when he blanketed Olszewski across the middle. His coverage was perfect as he mirrored the route before dropping the would-be pick.

*Cody Davis appeared to tweak his left leg/knee while trying to help in coverage of Olszewski on the deep catch. Davis spent some time with the training staff, who appeared to be testing the knee.

*Practice closed with some work on blocking field goals on the far side of the left field. Although the blocking a rushing units were intact, the a rusher came free on each rep to block the kicks. Rather than having Nick Folk or rookie Quinn Nordin booting the ball, player operations and engagement coordinator Chris Mattes handled the kicking chores.

*After not doing any post-practice running for the past two days the players returned to the hills for some conditioning work before heading to the locker room after the workout.

*There was no player availability on Wednesday as the defensive assistant coaches spoke prior to practice and the offensive assistants checked in afterward.