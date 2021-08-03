Notebook: McCourty continuing Patriots tradition in year 12

Regardless of when the hitting starts, it's important for both sides of the ball to put together solid days. While the defense ended Monday's session with a goal-line stop, Tuesday's featured the offense riding their ground game to a better performance.

"I've been here for years and training camp's always been, as Bill [Belichick] or [Brian Flores] or Matty [Patricia] would say, it has to be like a heavyweight fight of back and forth, good days, bad days," said McCourty. "If one side dominates it looks good, but overall you won't have a good team. We can't be one-sided."

2020 provided challenges like no other season before, as McCourty had to get many new faces up to speed while only seeing them as just exactly that -- faces on a computer screen. But in 2021, with players back at the facility, it's a little easier to get everyone on the same page, both on the field and off it.

"It's not the challenge of getting to know a guy and trying to get better at football, we know guys more and that's been huge," said McCourty.

McCourty tapped some previous Patriots veterans to get their advice on playing into a second decade, as he clearly takes a sense of pride in continuing the Patriot Way for future generations.