Day 6 blogservations: Pads go on, Harry steps up

It's been a difficult two-plus seasons in New England for N'Keal Harry. After being selected in the first round in 2019, Harry soon was beset by injuries and suffered through a lost rookie year. Things didn't get much better in 2020 when the entire offense never seemed to come together and once again Harry was on the outside looking in.

As the spring practices wrapped up and attention began to turn toward training camp, Harry's agent sent out a message to the Patriots and the rest of the league indicating that his client wished to be traded.

That led to lots of speculation regarding Harry's future, and most felt the wideout's days in Foxborough had just about come to an end. When camp opened last week he got off to a promising start, making a few plays and appearing to put his off-field issues on the back burner while he got to work.

However, he was much quieter over the ensuing four days and made very few catches during that time. On Monday, Bill Belichick was asked about Harry's trade request and how that has affected him during the early days in camp.

"I think N'Keal, like really all the other players that are out there, are working hard," Belichick said. "They're improving. We just need to keep the arrow pointing up and stay on the field and continue to progress from a scheme standpoint as we do more things and from a fundamental and technique standpoint for each individual player at his position.

"That's really the time of year we're at now, so N'Keal's in good condition. He's working hard. Again, keep taking it day by day, and as the competition unfolds, see how things stack up everywhere, not just with him, but all the way across the board. It's really the same for everybody."

Things changed a bit for Harry on Tuesday when the pads came on as he seemed to enjoy the contact and thrived in that environment. Most of his production came early on during 1-on-1 drills, but the most promising element of the three catches was the fact that he was open each time downfield.

First he got the better of Joejuan Williams and made a nice leaping catch on a deep ball from Cam Newton. A few plays later he got behind Michael Jackson for another big play, and perhaps the most impressive rep came when he raced past Jonathan Jones, one of the fastest players on the team, to gather in another deep ball down the right sideline. All three plays resulted in gains of 40-plus yards.

Once the full team work got underway he wasn't quite as active but did chip in with a couple of catches near the sidelines. With a glaring lack of depth at the position there is still an opportunity for Harry to establish some consistency and emerge as an option in the rotation.

In order for that to happen Harry needs to show he can do it on a daily basis, the way Belichick explained. To this point that hasn't happened, but there's still time for him to salvage his career entering his third season and find a way to prove his lofty draft status was warranted.