Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 06 - 12:00 AM | Sun Aug 08 - 11:59 PM

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Mac Jones 8/5: 'I need to take it day by day and stick to the process'

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

Analysis: TE reemerging as a factor on offense

Bill Belichick 8/4: 'We will get started on fundamentals and that will be a lengthy process'

Day 6 Debrief: First Practice in Full Pads

Day 6 blogservations: Pads go on, Harry steps up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp 

Notebook: McCourty continuing Patriots tradition in year 12

Day 5 blogservations: Front seven offers many options

Press Pass: Getting Ready for Full Pads

Uche ready to make contact

Bill Belichick 8/2: 'There is no comparison between this year and last year'

5 under-the-radar Patriots making an unpadded roster push

Matthew Slater, family to host 'Community Jamboree' in Providence 

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Aug 06, 2021 at 08:19 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20210806-aphillips-notebook-wm

The Patriots defense has had a hot start to training camp and it's not hard to see why. With numerous additions, from returning players to new free agents and rookies, perhaps no two players sum up the revamped D and their potential better than Dont'a Hightower and Adrian Phillips.

"I think we have the right pieces," said Hightower after the team concluded their in-stadium walkthrough. "The pieces have been set up for us and it's up to us to go out, execute and build the chemistry. I'm excited to be back playing with the guys I've been playing with. The linebacker group has a lot of energy and chemistry."

While Hightower opted out of 2020, Phillips joined the team as a free agent and immediately took grasp of the system, leading the team in tackles while playing all 16 games. With Hightower looking sharp and refreshed and Phillips looking even more fluid, while also adding to his mentorship duties, both figure to play major roles in 2021.

After getting his first taste of what it's like with fans in Gillette Stadium for the first time, Phillips was excited to see what it was like when the building is packed.

"It was great to have fans today, I missed that my first year due to Covid and everything like that," said Phillips."You can't really imitate or duplicate [the noise]. I know once this thing fills up it's gonna be electric. Now that I'm one of the good guys I can't wait to hear it."

Phillips has arguably been the team's best player in training camp, making multiple plays on the ball and generally making things difficult on a tight end group that has itself been largely remade in 2021. On a defense that values versatility, Phillips has been a perfect fit and looks poised to build on his 109 tackles, two interceptions and sack from 2020.

Hightower needs no re-introduction. His missing presence in 2020 was impossible to ignore as his leadership, physical presence and timely playmaking have been a key part of three Super Bowl championships.

After a year off, Hightower is ready to go.

"I'm just enjoying it again, it's kind of like a second chance," said Hightower.

David Andrews summed up Hightower's return even better.

"He's just Dont'a Hightower," said Andrews. "He's a great player, and a better teammate."

5 takeaways from in-stadium practice no. 9

  1. The Patriots welcomed season ticket holders and Foxborough residents for an in-stadium practice and while the fan energy was high, the practice was more of a walk-through of gameday operations...pregame warmups, personnel substitutions, communication etc. The level of competition was low after the ball was snapped but a reminder that there's a lot to get down before the first preseason game comes in less than a week. Expect Sunday's session to be fully padded as preparations ramp up for next Thursday's game against the Washington Football Team.
  2. As some of the low-level assistants donned referee jerseys and handled the pregame coin toss, Bill Belichick had a nice grin on his face. After having real referee's around for a few days last week, the coaches did an admirable job filling in.
  3. Impossible to read too much into it but Mac Jones had two nice throws up the seam to Jonnu Smith for "touchdowns". Again, walk-through pace, but Jones continues to look accurate. Kendrick Bourne's celebration with Smith after the first was a fun little moment in an otherwise tame practice session.
  4. Matthew Slater tried to ice rookie kicker Quinn Nordin with a timeout during the first half of the session but Nordin stayed on track throughout the night, going a perfect 10-for-10, including a final kick that looked to be about 55 yards, while also showing a strong kickoff leg. Nordin did all he could in the stadium on Friday night.
  5. It wasn't the live scrimmage some might've thought it would be but the players who spoke after practice expressed how great it was to have fans back in the stands and to feel that energy again. Stay tuned for next week, it should be a fun one.

Related Links

Quotes of Note on fans returning to Gillette Stadium

David Andrews:

"I think it's really exciting to have people back in the stands, to feel that energy, it's definitely one of the reasons I'm excited."

Jonnu Smith

"It's an amazing feeling to be back, it just feels like football again. Just being able to have this energy and feel the energy from the fans, it's amazing."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

The quarterbacks continue to push through the grind of camp, making strides and showing improvement.
news

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

The lineage of Patriots linebackers going back over 20 years is still going strong in Foxborough.
news

Notebook: McCourty continuing Patriots tradition in year 12

The Patriots veteran safety is helping to groom the next generation and show them the way .
news

Uche ready to make contact

The Patriots second-year linebacker looks to take a big leap after a challenging rookie season.
news

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

The fourth-year cornerback is looking to build on an excellent first three seasons to start his career.
news

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

The Patriots top two quarterbacks made strides in Friday's training camp practice, something aided by a growing bond between the twosome.
news

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

The Patriots' receivers and backs have been getting assimilated over the first two days of camp, generating excitement projecting how it will all come together.
news

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

The Patriots got the ball rolling on 2021 with a wet but enthusiastic first training camp practice and many of the new faces standing out.
news

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

A day before the Patriots take the field for 2021's training camp, the coach and some veteran leaders helped set the stage.
news

Rookie defenders impress as they look to carve out roles

Ronnie Perkins and Christian Barmore are off to strong starts as they look to find their place in the Patriots' defense.
news

Adrian Phillips sees potential for Pats D, Dugger

The versatile safety is looking to build on an outstanding first season with the Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Day 9 blogservations: Patriots 'win' dress rehearsal

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Dont'a Hightower 8/6: 'Guys want to learn'

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Jonnu Smith 8/6: 'It's awesome to feel the gameday vibes'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 8/6: 'It was great to have the fans here today'

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

David Andrews 8/6: 'Excited to get back to a football environment'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Devin and Jason McCourty preparing to face off in Week 1

Twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss the duo facing off against each other in Week 1.

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising