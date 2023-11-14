Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

"Tremendous experience. The support today was phenomenal. The energy. I was really surprised but I thought it was fantastic," said Patriots captain Matthew Slater after the loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Many thanks to the German fans. Many thanks to Germany for hosting us. We almost had a phenomenal time. We had a pretty good time until the game, but I'm thankful for this experience."

Slater had been around for the Patriots' last international trip to London in 2012. It was fellow team leader David Andrews's first time playing overseas.

"Great atmosphere. Cool experience," the center said, despite struggles, grateful for the organization's reach.

"I missed out last international game and I appreciate all the support over here and the fans. I'm lucky to play for a great organization with a really great fan base and I'm appreciative of that."

Those Patriots fans traveled far and wide to see their favorite team come to Europe, creating a strong presence that grew immensely towards the end of the week. For Germans, it was a true home game, at last. For Americans, especially those from New England, this foreign land made them feel right at home.

Arriving in Frankfurt, they found a city similar to Boston – built around a river, with prestigious universities and hospitals, balancing its old Gothic and Renaissance architecture and rich political history with a bustling financial district and modern skyline of skyscrapers in the Westend.

A German man named Julian Wagner traveled just 70 kilometers north to attend the game and connect with other fans at the Patriots Haus, a three-day event at the Hilton Frankfurt City Centre.

There, fans gathered to take photos with all six Super Bowl trophies, Pat Patriot, and the cheerleaders, win giveaways, watch a Patriots Unfiltered live radio show, and meet legendary players like Sebastian Vollmer, Vince Wilfork, Rob Nikovich, Malcolm Butler, and even Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

Wagner was among thousands who attended the opening night of the Patriots Haus on Wednesday.

"My favorite event this weekend was the Patriots Haus," Wagner told Patriots.com. "It was just great to meet lots of fans, exchange ideas, and simply celebrate this great club with former players."

Wagner's touchpoint to American Football was his uncle.

His grandparents emigrated from Germany to Albany, New York. They moved back in 1962, but not before his uncle, born in the United States, fell in love with the sport. Through stories and photographs, this connection to the United States was passed on to Wagner, making him feel "American at heart" thanks to a deep relationship with his uncle.

"I had a very close connection with my uncle. He introduced me to the sport of American football. At first, I wasn't a fan of any particular team, I just liked the game," Wagner said.

"However, in 2012, my uncle gave me a New England Patriots jacket on his last Christmas. Unfortunately, he died of cancer in January of 2013, but this jacket I received as a gift made me a Patriots fan. I also wore this jacket to the game on Sunday, so I also had my uncle by my side."

Wagner shared that his second daughter was born on August 3rd – the same birthday as future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

Fittingly, he immediately wrapped the newborn in a No. 12 jersey.

"Of course, I knew that Tom Brady's birthday was also on that day," Wagner said. "I'm just grateful that my daughter shares Tom Brady's birthday and I'm looking forward to introducing her and her sister to the game and this great club, just like my uncle once did. I am really looking forward to this."