Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Though the Patriots came up on the losing end to the Colts at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, it was still a successful and historic week off the field for the organization as football fans from across Europe flocked to the locale to support their favorite team and sport, bringing energy and showing the growing support that the game has gained overseas.

Arriving on the heels of the Dolphins-Chiefs matchup in Frankfurt, the football foundation had already been laid as members of the Patriots organization and the content team descended upon the city in preparation for the arrival of the football team. Frankfurt features a rich history and culture that made for a unique experience and one that served as a welcome break from the typical NFL schedule while providing all with a fresh new perspective on the global impact that the Patriots have had.

This Friday at 7 pm E.T., Patriots.com will release an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into the historic week, both on and off the field. The video will premiere on Facebook and YouTube and will then be available on Patriots.com. From a variety of charitable events and meet-and-greets to fan parties at Patriots Haus and the Gibson club that featured appearances by Robert Kraft and Patriots player alumni, through the team's arrival and preparations into the game, it will give fans a glimpse at everything Patriots that happened in Frankfurt and why the future looks bright for New England's new international home market.