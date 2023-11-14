Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn at Patriots fan party at Gibson Club.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn at Patriots fan party at Gibson Club.

Though the Patriots came up on the losing end to the Colts at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, it was still a successful and historic week off the field for the organization as football fans from across Europe flocked to the locale to support their favorite team and sport, bringing energy and showing the growing support that the game has gained overseas.

Arriving on the heels of the Dolphins-Chiefs matchup in Frankfurt, the football foundation had already been laid as members of the Patriots organization and the content team descended upon the city in preparation for the arrival of the football team. Frankfurt features a rich history and culture that made for a unique experience and one that served as a welcome break from the typical NFL schedule while providing all with a fresh new perspective on the global impact that the Patriots have had.

This Friday at 7 pm E.T., Patriots.com will release an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into the historic week, both on and off the field. The video will premiere on Facebook and YouTube and will then be available on Patriots.com. From a variety of charitable events and meet-and-greets to fan parties at Patriots Haus and the Gibson club that featured appearances by Robert Kraft and Patriots player alumni, through the team's arrival and preparations into the game, it will give fans a glimpse at everything Patriots that happened in Frankfurt and why the future looks bright for New England's new international home market.

Be on the lookout Friday night for the Patriots Behind the Scenes in Frankfurt video to see it all!

Germany-2023(2)

The Patriots announced that they have claimed RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The New England Patriots are invested in growing American Football in Germany through the NFL's Global Markets Program. In the week leading up to their 2023 Frankfurt Game, fans of the team reassured that the DACH region has already invested in them.
Boston College legend Doug Flutie, fellow New England alums LaGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis, and current Patriots veterans Matthew Slater and Jalen Mills are among those slated to sign autographs as fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts take over Gillette Stadium this weekend.
The bye week has brought a lot of frustration among fans looking for changes.
With the Patriots set to enter their bye week, it's time for Bill Belichick to make a move at quarterback.
With the bye week to reset with seven games remaining in the season, will the Patriots stick with Mac Jones at quarterback? Plus, highlighting the run game. 
The Patriots announced that they have released DB Jack Jones.
After a difficult 2-8 start to the 2023 season, the Patriots head to their bye week looking for ways to turn things around.
Despite plenty of opportunities, the Patriots dropped to 2-8 with a loss to the Colts at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on Sunday. 
Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
