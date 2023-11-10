Patriots Hold Practice at DFB Campus in Frankfurt, Germany 

Along with fielding questions on Brown, Belichick gave a brief answer on Jackson's situation, declining to comment about the nature of the Patriots cornerback's absence. Belichick did say he expects Jackson to be available after the bye week.

According to reports this week, Jackson is not with the team in Frankfurt because he missed curfew the night before last week's home game against Washington. After playing a large role since returning to the Patriots via trade, Jackson didn't enter the game until the Commanders third offensive drive. There were also reports that Jackson's role was reduced due to poor performance. In the end, Jackson played 68% of the snaps last Sunday.

On film, Jackson has had some shaky moments both as the targeted defender in coverage and away from the football. Jackson was targeted a team-high nine times against the Dolphins in Week 8, allowing 94 receiving yards into his coverage, two touchdowns, and a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone that led to another Miami score. The Pats CB has also had some coverage breakdowns away from the ball, including several reps where it looked like he was playing a different coverage than the rest of the defense. Due to on-field performance and off the field issues, Jackson's return to the Patriots hasn't gone as planned.

Projected starting cornerback Jack Jones also appeared to be benched for the first quarter against the Commanders, with reports surfacing that the second-year CB also missed curfew before the team played Washington. This is not the first disciplinary issue the young cornerback has had dating back to college, where he transferred from USC to Arizona State due to off-field issues and then was suspended by the Patriots to end his rookie season.