PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Patriots touch down in Germany

Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Patriots Hold Practice at DFB Campus in Frankfurt, Germany 

Belestrator: Breaking Down the Defensive Playmakers for the Colts

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats vs. the Colts in Germany

Patriots vs. Colts: 10 Factors to Watch in Frankfurt

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Patriots Gameday Poster Series

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Colts

Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

International Game Preview: Patriots vs. Colts

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Stoneham High School's Bob Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

Patriots Mailbag: Where Do the Pats Stand at Quarterback Nine Games Into the Season?

After Further Review: What Went Wrong for the Patriots Offense, Defense in Loss to the Commanders

Patriots Set Their Sights on Germany

On Friday, the Patriots practiced over 3,000 miles from Gillette Stadium at the home of the German national soccer team in Frankfurt, Germany. 

Nov 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31).

In the sprawling backwoods a short drive from their home for the week at Deutsche Bank Park, the Patriots practice at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday afternoon.

After they borrowed the New England Revolution's practice facilities for a friendly against the United States Men's National Team last month, the German Football Association returned the favor with the Patriots practicing at the DFB ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.

The state-of-the-art facility was tremendous, featuring three-and-a-half grass fields, an indoor football hall, a futsal/multi-purpose hall, and even 33 bedrooms to house the German academy teams. The complex, which created a home for all 14 of Germany's national teams under one roof, is roughly 15 hectares, or over 37 acres.

After arriving early on Friday morning local time, the Patriots had no unexpected absences in their final practice session before Sunday's game. The team ruled out OT Trent Brown (ankle/personal), CB J.C. Jackson (personal), and WR DeVante Parker (concussion) en route to Germany on Thursday, and those were the only three absences at practice on Friday.

A chipper yet jet-lagged head coach Bill Belichick answered questions about Brown and Jackson's situations before practice began. Belichick said the decision for Brown not to make the trip was about "both" the undisclosed personal reason and his ankle injury. Following an uncharacteristically poor performance against the Dolphins, Brown, who was limping badly in the post-game locker room in Miami, also sat out last week's loss to the Commanders.

With the Patriots heading into the bye week after the Germany game, Brown will have a few weeks to recover from his injuries. However, the personal matter that the team cited on this week's injury report remains unknown. With one more elevation remaining from the practice squad, the expectation is that veteran Conor McDermott will start at left tackle in Brown's place. If the Pats top left tackle can't return after the bye, the team will have to sign McDermott to the 53-man roster for him to be active for games, assuming he does get the nod this week.

