Patriots touch down in Germany

FRANKFURT - The Patriots took to the practice fields at the DFB-Campus Frankfurt on Friday, just a few hours after touching down in Germany. The state-of-the-art facility is home to the German men's national soccer team, who practiced this past fall at the Revolution's practice facility in Foxborough.

It was a brief walkthrough practice, with the bulk of preparations done back in Foxborough, as the team looked to put some final touches on their preparations to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Reporters descended upon the DFB-Campus from countries including Spain, Italy and the U.K. along with a healthy contingent of local Patriots reporters who made the trip. Despite the long flight, head coach Bill Belichick and his players seemed in good moods and excited to be playing on a new stage.

"Good to be in Frankfurt, got in this morning, just kinda rolling along here at a beautiful facility, looking forward to getting out there this afternoon, wrapping up our preparations and getting ready for Sunday," said head coach Bill Belichick kicking off the day.