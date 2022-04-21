DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

DeVante Parker met with the media for the first time since becoming a Patriot, but he needs no introduction in New England, as the talented wideout has already demonstrated what he can do to a defense during his seven seasons with the Dolphins. In 12 games against the Pats, Parker had 42 catches for 597 yards and a touchdown and will bring a needed downfield presence to the Patriots' offense.
While Parker has certainly made an impression on Patriots fans during his time in the AFC East, those fans also made an impression on him.
"The Patriots have a great organization and the fans here are just outstanding. I know from experience coming in here how the fans were. That's just something I wanted to be a part of," said Parker. "They're diehard fans. They've probably been Patriots fans for their whole lifetime, season tickets and everything. That's something I'm looking forward to."
After the Patriots flipped a 2023 third-round pick for Parker earlier this spring, he quickly joined his new teammates, attending workouts in Florida with most of the team's top returning targets along with quarterback Mac Jones. With the AFC exploding with newly added talent this offseason, the acquisition of Parker is a significant move for the Patriots. The vet represents a needed threat that can help elevate the offense.
"The workouts were great," said Parker of the sessions. "My impression of Mac is he's got a nice arm on him, a little zip on it. It was just a great workout for all of us, and it was good for me to come down and start throwing with him early as soon as I can to get the timing down."
Parker played under former Patriots coach Chad O'Shea in 2019, having the best season of his career in an offense that had heavy connections to New England's system. That season included a seven-catch, 137-yard performance in a stunning upset of the Patriots in the season finale.
Asked how the system helped him put up his best numbers, Parker credited the versatility of the attack.
"The ability to have the guys move around to different spots, it helped a lot for me and whoever else is in that position," said Parker. " You have to learn the system, that way you're able to move around to different spots."
With the Patriots' offseason workouts underway, a healthy Parker looks like a difference-maker who can be a field-stretching threat with the ability to go up and get the football.
"The guys I've met are great guys. They work hard, it's just something I want to be a part of," said Parker. "We've got to come together, just one day at a time."