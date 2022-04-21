Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Apr 21 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

DeVante Parker makes the AFC East jump to New England as the Patriots offseason workouts begin.

Apr 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker works with trainers during the start of New England's offseason workout program.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker works with trainers during the start of New England's offseason workout program.

DeVante Parker met with the media for the first time since becoming a Patriot, but he needs no introduction in New England, as the talented wideout has already demonstrated what he can do to a defense during his seven seasons with the Dolphins. In 12 games against the Pats, Parker had 42 catches for 597 yards and a touchdown and will bring a needed downfield presence to the Patriots' offense.

While Parker has certainly made an impression on Patriots fans during his time in the AFC East, those fans also made an impression on him.

"The Patriots have a great organization and the fans here are just outstanding. I know from experience coming in here how the fans were. That's just something I wanted to be a part of," said Parker. "They're diehard fans. They've probably been Patriots fans for their whole lifetime, season tickets and everything. That's something I'm looking forward to."

After the Patriots flipped a 2023 third-round pick for Parker earlier this spring, he quickly joined his new teammates, attending workouts in Florida with most of the team's top returning targets along with quarterback Mac Jones. With the AFC exploding with newly added talent this offseason, the acquisition of Parker is a significant move for the Patriots. The vet represents a needed threat that can help elevate the offense.

"The workouts were great," said Parker of the sessions. "My impression of Mac is he's got a nice arm on him, a little zip on it. It was just a great workout for all of us, and it was good for me to come down and start throwing with him early as soon as I can to get the timing down."

Parker played under former Patriots coach Chad O'Shea in 2019, having the best season of his career in an offense that had heavy connections to New England's system. That season included a seven-catch, 137-yard performance in a stunning upset of the Patriots in the season finale.

Asked how the system helped him put up his best numbers, Parker credited the versatility of the attack.

"The ability to have the guys move around to different spots, it helped a lot for me and whoever else is in that position," said Parker. " You have to learn the system, that way you're able to move around to different spots."

With the Patriots' offseason workouts underway, a healthy Parker looks like a difference-maker who can be a field-stretching threat with the ability to go up and get the football.

"The guys I've met are great guys. They work hard, it's just something I want to be a part of," said Parker. "We've got to come together, just one day at a time."

Related Content

news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

In this week's mailbag, fans have loads of questions about the upcoming draft, as well as what we can expect from several notable Patriots veterans who are back for the 2022 season.

news

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

In his second stint with New England, the veteran cornerback talks about his first day back in the Patriots offseason workout program.

news

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

What to expect as the 2022 Patriots gather for their first organized training sessions in Foxborough.

news

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Matt Groh, New England's new director of player personnel, covers a variety of topics during his first Patriots pre-draft press conference.

news

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

news

Jabrill Peppers eager to get started

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers is looking forward to working with Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense.

news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract can be an advantage, but only if he is given the best chance to develop.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

With just over two weeks to go, fans are locked in on the NFL Draft and which prospects would be the best fits for the Patriots.

news

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Nominations for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame are due and three players made the cut.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Legendary Patriots running back among Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Inside the Patriots Numbers: 2022 NFL Draft

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Throwback: Devin McCourty

Celebrating Devin McCourty's draft anniversary by throwing it back to the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, when the New England Patriots selected the Rutgers safety with the 27th overall pick.

DeVante Parker on joining the Patriots 4/21: "It's just something I want to be a part of"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Patriots by the numbers: NFL Draft edition

A look at some facts and figures from Patriots draft history as New England prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising