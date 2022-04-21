DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

"The workouts were great," said Parker of the sessions. "My impression of Mac is he's got a nice arm on him, a little zip on it. It was just a great workout for all of us, and it was good for me to come down and start throwing with him early as soon as I can to get the timing down."

Parker played under former Patriots coach Chad O'Shea in 2019, having the best season of his career in an offense that had heavy connections to New England's system. That season included a seven-catch, 137-yard performance in a stunning upset of the Patriots in the season finale.

Asked how the system helped him put up his best numbers, Parker credited the versatility of the attack.

"The ability to have the guys move around to different spots, it helped a lot for me and whoever else is in that position," said Parker. " You have to learn the system, that way you're able to move around to different spots."

With the Patriots' offseason workouts underway, a healthy Parker looks like a difference-maker who can be a field-stretching threat with the ability to go up and get the football.