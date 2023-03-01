Dorchester's Jerrod Clark motivated by early Patriots championships

"Just to soak it in and try not to get too overwhelmed and take one thing at a time," said Clark of the advice that Likely provided. "Just focus on what you have in front of you."

"Our head football coach Randolf Abraham, he was also one of the deans at the school, I had to see him all the time, see him in the school building, see him at practice. There was literally no escaping him," recalled Clark. "I got to build a relationship with him on a personal level, not just football just talking about life, talking about what he sees him in a student, but also as a young man. Just having that type of impact where you can have a relationship with your coach and it's not strictly what you could do for them."