Draft Prospect Profiles: Special Teams

NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang lists the top special teams prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft class.
Kickers:
- Cole Tracy, LSU, 5-10, 184, 4.90 (est.)
- Matt Gay, Utah, 6-0, 232, 5.10 (est.)
- Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, 5-9, 213, 5.05 (est.)
- John Baron II, San Diego State, 5-10, 190, 4.95 (est.)
- Justin Yoon, Notre Dame, 5-9, 198, 4.95 (est.)
Punters:
- Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah, 6-2, 218, 4.63
- Jake Bailey, Stanford, 6-1, 200, 4.72
- Jack Fox, Rice, 6-2, 213, 4.73
- Parker Thome, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 215, 4.90 (est.)
- A.J. Cole III, North Carolina State, 6-3, 218, 4.90 (est.)
Long Snappers:
- Dan Godsil, Indiana, 6-4, 241, 5.0
- Nick Moore, Georgia, 6-2, 208, 5.05 (est.)
- Payton Jordahl, Minnesota, 6-2, 230, 4.90 (est.)
- Ben Makowski, Purdue, 6-2, 250, 5.20 (est.)
- Chris Wilkerson, Stephen F. Austin, 6-1, 245, 5.20 (est.)