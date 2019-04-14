Draft Prospect Profiles: Special Teams

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 14, 2019 at 07:00 AM
Rob Rang

Special to Patriots.com

NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang lists the top special teams prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft class.

Kickers:

  • Cole Tracy, LSU, 5-10, 184, 4.90 (est.)
  • Matt Gay, Utah, 6-0, 232, 5.10 (est.)
  • Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, 5-9, 213, 5.05 (est.)
  • John Baron II, San Diego State, 5-10, 190, 4.95 (est.)
  • Justin Yoon, Notre Dame, 5-9, 198, 4.95 (est.)

Punters:

  • Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah, 6-2, 218, 4.63
  • Jake Bailey, Stanford, 6-1, 200, 4.72
  • Jack Fox, Rice, 6-2, 213, 4.73
  • Parker Thome, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 215, 4.90 (est.)
  • A.J. Cole III, North Carolina State, 6-3, 218, 4.90 (est.)

Long Snappers:

  • Dan Godsil, Indiana, 6-4, 241, 5.0
  • Nick Moore, Georgia, 6-2, 208, 5.05 (est.)
  • Payton Jordahl, Minnesota, 6-2, 230, 4.90 (est.)
  • Ben Makowski, Purdue, 6-2, 250, 5.20 (est.)
  • Chris Wilkerson, Stephen F. Austin, 6-1, 245, 5.20 (est.)

Advertising