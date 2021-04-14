Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

With the NFL draft just over two weeks away all eyes were on Justin Fields' second throwing session of the pre-draft process. Fields' second workout was run by NFL coaches, with a contingent from the Patriots including Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, present to watch. Eliot Wolf had attended Fields' first session as the Pats continue to get a closer look at the top quarterbacks available this season.
Fields has seen a recent surge in Patriots mock draft selections over the last week, with NFL.com's Peter Schrager projecting a New England trade-up to the fourth-overall spot to grab the Ohio State QB. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had them going up to 10 to get Fields. A trade-up is what it will take for him, it's just a question of how far. Or if the Patriots will wait at 15 and let the run on quarterbacks push top-10 talent to them.
McDaniels and Bill Belichick previously took in Mac Jones' second throwing day and the Patriots staff has been active across the Pro Day circuit. It's a top-heavy quarterback group and many teams will be trying to maneuver their way into the fourth or eighth spots. A later option like Kyle Trask of Florida, another of McDaniels' Pro Day stops this offseason, is part of a secondary contingent with Kellen Mond, Davis Mills and Jamie Newman who might be more realistic for New England if they don't trade up.
Fields took advantage of the chance to answer some questions that NFL teams had on him, again showing off his athleticism and ability to make plays on the move. With a potent arm, Fields is a surefire top-10 pick and with half a dozen quarterback-needy teams, he won't have to wait long to hear his name called on the first night.