Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Apr 14 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Apr 14, 2021 at 03:36 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

pdc-fields-draft-spotlight2

With the NFL draft just over two weeks away all eyes were on Justin Fields' second throwing session of the pre-draft process. Fields' second workout was run by NFL coaches, with a contingent from the Patriots including Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, present to watch. Eliot Wolf had attended Fields' first session as the Pats continue to get a closer look at the top quarterbacks available this season.

Fields has seen a recent surge in Patriots mock draft selections over the last week, with NFL.com's Peter Schrager projecting a New England trade-up to the fourth-overall spot to grab the Ohio State QB. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had them going up to 10 to get Fields. A trade-up is what it will take for him, it's just a question of how far. Or if the Patriots will wait at 15 and let the run on quarterbacks push top-10 talent to them.

McDaniels and Bill Belichick previously took in Mac Jones' second throwing day and the Patriots staff has been active across the Pro Day circuit. It's a top-heavy quarterback group and many teams will be trying to maneuver their way into the fourth or eighth spots. A later option like Kyle Trask of Florida, another of McDaniels' Pro Day stops this offseason, is part of a secondary contingent with Kellen Mond, Davis Mills and Jamie Newman who might be more realistic for New England if they don't trade up.

Fields took advantage of the chance to answer some questions that NFL teams had on him, again showing off his athleticism and ability to make plays on the move. With a potent arm, Fields is a surefire top-10 pick and with half a dozen quarterback-needy teams, he won't have to wait long to hear his name called on the first night.

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Breaking down this year's 50 best player fits for the Patriots in the 2021 NFL entry draft.
news

Draft Spotlight: Does three-round NFL.com mock fill the right Patriots needs?

The draft pundits eye some solid additions in New England, but there might be bigger needs and better fits.
news

Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

After four weeks of college Pro Days, the 2021 NFL Draft board is becoming clearer for the Patriots.
news

Draft Spotlight: Pitts wows at Gator Pro Day

Patriots coaches and scouts were on hand to watch Wednesday's Pro Days, as multiple offensive weapons impressed.
news

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Ohio State's Pro Day featured another one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in this year's draft class.
news

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Two potential first-round edge players highlighted the University of Miami's Pro Day.
news

Draft Spotlight: Zach Wilson cements status at BYU Pro Day

Another top-ranked quarterback turned in an impressive Pro Day performance.
news

Draft Spotlight: Micah Parsons shows eye-popping speed at Penn State's Pro Day

The most popular Patriots mock draft pick lit up Penn State's Pro Day with some eye-popping speed.
news

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

College scouting Pro Days continued on Wednesday, with a couple potential Patriots targets standing out.
news

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Mel Kiper's latest Patriots mock draft selection continues to show his competitiveness through pre-draft evaluations.

Latest News

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

NFL Notes: Kraft optimistic for full crowds in fall

Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.

Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising