Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

With the NFL draft just over two weeks away all eyes were on Justin Fields' second throwing session of the pre-draft process. Fields' second workout was run by NFL coaches, with a contingent from the Patriots including Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, present to watch. Eliot Wolf had attended Fields' first session as the Pats continue to get a closer look at the top quarterbacks available this season.

Fields has seen a recent surge in Patriots mock draft selections over the last week, with NFL.com's Peter Schrager projecting a New England trade-up to the fourth-overall spot to grab the Ohio State QB. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had them going up to 10 to get Fields. A trade-up is what it will take for him, it's just a question of how far. Or if the Patriots will wait at 15 and let the run on quarterbacks push top-10 talent to them.