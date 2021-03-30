Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Mac Jones throws again

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels were spotted in Alabama, taking in the Crimson Tide's second Pro Day of the offseason. After an impressive performance last week by Mac Jones, the signal-caller had another strong throwing performance on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of off-balance and deep throws.

Jones could be a more realistic target for the Patriots, although the presence of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in Alabama could mean the 49ers are considering Jones with their newly-acquired third-overall pick. His fit for the Patriots has been one of the more discussed topics of the draft season, as Jones' pedigree, decision-making and accuracy have drawn comparisons to the skillset of Tom Brady when he came out of college.

The Patriots have a challenging offensive system but Jones would seem to have the right makeup to handle it, both physically and mentally. Surely, Belichick and McDaniels made the most of their time in Alabama but Jones' rising draft stock could put him out of their reach.