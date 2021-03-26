Draft Spotlight: Zach Wilson cements status at BYU Pro Day

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 26, 2021 at 02:11 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

draft-spotlight-zach-wilson-ap

Just three days after Mac Jones impressed at Alabama's first Pro Day, Zach Wilson put up a similarly impressive performance at BYU's. Though he only threw and did not do any testing, Wilson looks like he's locked up his place near the top of the 2020 quarterback rankings, demonstrating the zip and throw-on-the-move ability that has skyrocketed his status. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the Patriots' Eliot Wolf was in attendance at the workout as New England's staff has dispersed across the country to cover various Pro Days.

After an excellent season at BYU, Wilson could now very well be the second-overall pick as projected by a majority of projections. That's unfortunate news for Patriots fans who would love to see Wilson come to New England, but things can be unpredictable once the draft starts to unfold and that is already starting with the big trades that also came on Friday.

Wilson measured in a 6-2, 215 pounds, not too far off from Jimmy Garoppolo, who is slightly heavier. Wilson's out-of-pocket ability to make explosive plays downfield is a big part of his game, so it wasn't surprising to see him look good throwing on the move on Friday. With good size and display of his talents, Wilson is a promising NFL talent that should intrigue the Patriots.

But more likely, they should expect to be seeing him twice a year if he's taken second overall by the Jets.

