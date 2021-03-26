Draft Spotlight: Zach Wilson cements status at BYU Pro Day

Just three days after Mac Jones impressed at Alabama's first Pro Day, Zach Wilson put up a similarly impressive performance at BYU's. Though he only threw and did not do any testing, Wilson looks like he's locked up his place near the top of the 2020 quarterback rankings, demonstrating the zip and throw-on-the-move ability that has skyrocketed his status. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the Patriots' Eliot Wolf was in attendance at the workout as New England's staff has dispersed across the country to cover various Pro Days.