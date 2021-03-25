Draft Spotlight: Micah Parsons shows eye-popping speed at Penn State's Pro Day

Parson's impressive performance should continue to elevate his draft status, but after a similar performance by athletic freak Jaycee Horn yesterday at South Caroina's Pro Day, not all of these great fits will be gone by the time the Patriots select. It's hard to know exactly how the board will fall, but quality Pro Day performances like the ones we're seeing are a good sign that the Patriots are going to be able to get an impact player when their turn comes up.