Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 24 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Patriots Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows South Carolina Pro Day

Mar 24, 2021 at 03:02 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8).
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8).

Amon-Ra St. Brown turned in a solid performance on Wednesday at USC's Pro Day, as he's another receiving prospect this draft season who could fit the Patriots. The son of two-time Mr. Universe body builder John Brown, St. Brown turned in a solid 4.51 40-yard dash and put up 20 repetitions of 225 pounds. He's one of multiple mid-round receivers with some enticing skillsets in this year's class and certainly one New England will be doing their homework on.

The versatile receiver looked polished running and catching as he ran through a gauntlet of routes for scouts. St. Brown had 178 catches over three seasons with the Trojans as a balanced receiver who can play inside and outside, but he likely projects to the slot in the NFL, where he clearly fits Josh McDaniels' offense.

With route acumen and toughness that the Patriots have had success with in the past, St. Brown was also a captain for the Trojans, demonstrating his leadership and commitment, which was also clear from his Pro Day workout.

Related Links

Even after adding two solid pros in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, St. Brown is an excellent fit for the Patriots offense, and could bring a hard-nosed style and contested-catch element that would complement the position group. On Wednesday, he checked all the physical measurables as far as size, speed and explosiveness, adding to his draft stock. He's one to keep an eye on during Day 2.

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1).
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1).

Athletic freak Horn another cornerback radar

Another USC, the Univesity of South Carolina, had their Pro Day as well on Wednesday and cornerback Jaycee Horn was a central focus. Horn fits the Patriots profile at the cornerback position as a physical press outside corner and he could be a potential pick at 15th overall, a selection that more than a few pundits have predicted.

Horn is the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, and checked all the physical boxes at his Pro Day with a 41.5-inch vertical, an 11'1" broad jump and 33-inch arms. Horn is a specimen and not far behind Alabama's Patrick Surtain who had a similarly impressive performance at Alabama's Pro Day on Tuesday.

His 4.39 40-yard dash was just the icing on a fantastic day for the soon-to-be rookie out of South Carolina.

It wouldn't be surprising to see today's performance launch Horn up more draft boards, but even at 15, the Patriots should have a shot for at least one of the top trio, including Caleb Farley, who right now seems like a consensus top-10 pick.

Related Content

news

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Mel Kiper's latest Patriots mock draft selection continues to show his competitiveness through pre-draft evaluations.
news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

2021 Draft activities to take place around FirstEnergy Stadium, including free Fan event. Select prospects, fans, legends, Commissioner Goodell, media and networks on-site in Cleveland following COVID protocols.
news

Jeremiah highlights best draft fits for Patriots

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah gives his choice for the best quarterback fit for the Patriots in the draft, along with.
news

Patriots add two compensatory draft selections

The NFL announced additional compensatory draft picks on Wednesday, with New England picking up a pair of 2021 picks.
news

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

Prior to the start of NFL Free Agency we take a quick look at the popular players being mock drafted to the Patriots.
news

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gave his thoughts on which non-quarterbacks could fit the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 draft.
news

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

A breakdown of the New England Patriots current Draft capital.
news

2021 NFL Draft First Round Order

The 2021 NFL Draft first round order has been finalized.
news

10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

The 2021 NFL draft will be a critical one for the New England Patriots and these standouts from the Senior Bowl should be on their radar.
news

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

With the Senior Bowl kicking off this week, the Patriots will once again will heavily scout the prospect showcase, looking for players who fit their mold.

Latest News

Patriots Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How does free agency frenzy impact Patriots draft plans?

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

Patrick Chung did it all for the Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 3/24: Karras is ready to contribute

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Kyle Van Noy Press Conference 3/24: 'One goal in mind and I think everybody's got that'

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Raekwon McMillan Press Conference 3/24: 'All about team and winning'

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

One-on-one with Davon Godchaux

Megan O'Brien sat down with the new defensive lineman for New England, Davon Godchaux to discuss his first day at the stadium and what he expects for the upcoming season.

Davon Godchaux Press Conference 3/24: 'Just help the team win'

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24,2021.

Jonnu Smith Press Conference 3/23: 'I am here to help the team win'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Ted Karras Press Conference 3/23: 'Excited to get back to work'

Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising