Patriots Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows South Carolina Pro Day

Athletic freak Horn another cornerback radar

Another USC, the Univesity of South Carolina, had their Pro Day as well on Wednesday and cornerback Jaycee Horn was a central focus. Horn fits the Patriots profile at the cornerback position as a physical press outside corner and he could be a potential pick at 15th overall, a selection that more than a few pundits have predicted.

Horn is the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, and checked all the physical boxes at his Pro Day with a 41.5-inch vertical, an 11'1" broad jump and 33-inch arms. Horn is a specimen and not far behind Alabama's Patrick Surtain who had a similarly impressive performance at Alabama's Pro Day on Tuesday.

His 4.39 40-yard dash was just the icing on a fantastic day for the soon-to-be rookie out of South Carolina.