Patriots Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows South Carolina Pro Day

Amon-Ra St. Brown turned in a solid performance on Wednesday at USC's Pro Day, as he's another receiving prospect this draft season who could fit the Patriots. The son of two-time Mr. Universe body builder John Brown, St. Brown turned in a solid 4.51 40-yard dash and put up 20 repetitions of 225 pounds. He's one of multiple mid-round receivers with some enticing skillsets in this year's class and certainly one New England will be doing their homework on.
The versatile receiver looked polished running and catching as he ran through a gauntlet of routes for scouts. St. Brown had 178 catches over three seasons with the Trojans as a balanced receiver who can play inside and outside, but he likely projects to the slot in the NFL, where he clearly fits Josh McDaniels' offense.
With route acumen and toughness that the Patriots have had success with in the past, St. Brown was also a captain for the Trojans, demonstrating his leadership and commitment, which was also clear from his Pro Day workout.
Even after adding two solid pros in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, St. Brown is an excellent fit for the Patriots offense, and could bring a hard-nosed style and contested-catch element that would complement the position group. On Wednesday, he checked all the physical measurables as far as size, speed and explosiveness, adding to his draft stock. He's one to keep an eye on during Day 2.
Athletic freak Horn another cornerback radar
Another USC, the Univesity of South Carolina, had their Pro Day as well on Wednesday and cornerback Jaycee Horn was a central focus. Horn fits the Patriots profile at the cornerback position as a physical press outside corner and he could be a potential pick at 15th overall, a selection that more than a few pundits have predicted.
Horn is the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, and checked all the physical boxes at his Pro Day with a 41.5-inch vertical, an 11'1" broad jump and 33-inch arms. Horn is a specimen and not far behind Alabama's Patrick Surtain who had a similarly impressive performance at Alabama's Pro Day on Tuesday.
His 4.39 40-yard dash was just the icing on a fantastic day for the soon-to-be rookie out of South Carolina.
It wouldn't be surprising to see today's performance launch Horn up more draft boards, but even at 15, the Patriots should have a shot for at least one of the top trio, including Caleb Farley, who right now seems like a consensus top-10 pick.