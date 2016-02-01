Draft Test

test
The Patriots could have a new jitterbug slot receiver in the sixth-round pick from Liberty.
No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential
Patriots sixth-round pick Ameer Speed has tantalizing measurables that could help him ascend to a new level in the NFL.
Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland
The Patriots traded up in the fourth round to grab kicker Chad Ryland, who brings plenty of experience to Foxborough.
Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above
Patriots sixth-round pick Bryce Baringer is ready is assume punting duties in New England.
Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots
Patriots seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player selected in this year's draft, a motivational badge of honor that should help him make a push for a roster spot.
Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz
Despite his draft status, LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is worth getting excited about.
Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion
Second-round pick Keion White has a maturity well beyond his age.
Jake Andrews Brings Another Layer of Grit and Depth to the Interior Offensive Line
The Patriots selected the University of Troy center in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sidy Sow blazes his own trail from Quebec to the NFL
Patriots fourth-rounder Sidy Sow made a position change and set the stage for an improbable journey from Quebec to the NFL.
Mapu's football passion drives small school ascension
Patriots third-round pick Marte Mapu has had a remarkable rise from FCS to intriguing fit in New England's evolving defense.
Several Patriots Ties Led Fifth-Round Pick Atonio Mafi to New England
The Patriots fifth-round selection was a Shrine Bowl standout after starting for multiple seasons on UCLA's offensive line.
Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1, Pats from the Past with Rodney Harrison
On this episode of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with captain David Andrews as the Patriots get set to renew their rivalry with the NY Jets. In addition, Bill Belichick highlights what will be a formidable challenge in the Jets defense, a conversation with Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, and we want to showcase your tailgate! All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.