DraftKings Fantasy Sports Zone Keeps Fans Connected to NFL Action with New Game Day Experience

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -Among the most innovative amenities offered at Gillette Stadium this season is the DraftKings Fantasy Sports Zone, which made its debut to fans at the Aug. 13 Patriots preseason home opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Located in the southwest corner of the main concourse, the high-tech sports venue offers a mouth-watering variety of excellent food choices, DraftKings beer selections of the day and an impressive array of HDTVs throughout the space to capture all of the day's NFL and fantasy football action. No matter what fantasy football platform you play, the DraftKings Fantasy Sports Zone will keep fans up-to-date in real time with live fantasy scoring updates, NFL RedZone and other NFL programs and games being televised.

"This place is pretty cool," said Andrew Limanek of Franklin. "I don't play fantasy sports, but obviously a lot of people do, so this will be a great spot for them. For me, I like that you can come in here before the game and catch all the action through the NFL Network and pregame shows. They did a great job with this place."

Bellingham resident Ryan Garrett, on the other hand, is an avid fantasy football player and said he could see himself using the DraftKings Fantasy Sports Zone when he leaves his seat for food and drink.

"I don't necessarily see myself staying in here while the game is being played on the field, but when I need a drink or some food, I will definitely be stopping at this place," Garrett said. "I like all the TVs and atmosphere. This will really be a cool spot when fantasy season starts and other NFL games are being played."

When the weather is nice, like it was on Thursday, the space will be open to the field and in-stadium atmosphere. Perhaps more appealing to New England fans, however, is that the sport zone's glass front wall will close during inclement weather to keep the space warm and dry while still connecting fans to the action on the field.

"Now, that is an awesome feature and a great idea," Garrett said. "That will make me want to use this space more in the later months of the season, no doubt."