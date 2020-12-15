Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Dec 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/14: Dolphins 'have played well in all three phases'

Cam Newton on WEEI 12/14: 'We just have to keep doing what we're doing'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 15, 2020 at 01:23 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
slater-watermarked-2

The eight finalists for the 2020 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The finalists, featuring four players from each conference, are defensive end CALAIS CAMPBELL (Baltimore), defensive tackle CAMERON HEYWARD (Pittsburgh), defensive end JUSTIN HOUSTON (Indianapolis) and wide receiver MATTHEW SLATER (New England) in the AFC, and quarterback TEDDY BRIDGEWATER (Carolina), linebacker LAVONTE DAVID (Tampa Bay), center JASON KELCE (Philadelphia) and fullback KYLE JUSZCZYK (San Francisco) in the NFC.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community selected the eight finalists from the 32 NFL club nominees. The panel is comprised of WARRICK DUNN, CURTIS MARTIN, KARL MECKLENBURG and LEONARD WHEELER. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.

"You try to think about the man who is representing the organization, their teammates and also what they are doing on the football field – the impact they are having," said DUNN. "You want guys who display leadership, who go above and beyond, who think about their teammates before they think about themselves. It is always hard to narrow down the list of individuals for this award."

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer ART ROONEY, SR.

Campbell is a finalist for the third consecutive season, while Slater is a finalist for the second straight year and third time overall. David has been nominated in each of the past three seasons, while this is Heyward's second nomination for the award. Bridgewater, Houston, Juszczyk and Kelce are all first-time nominees in 2020.

The winner of the NFL Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick Statement on Ray Perkins

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick released the following statement on the passing of Ray Perkins.
news

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.
news

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

New England Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. 
news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
news

32 Players Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. 
news

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

New England Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 
news

Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Additionally, New England released DL Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H.

Sixteen year old Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Seeds of Hope and the New Hampshire Food Bank.
news

New England Patriots and CarMax Surprise Local Children of Military Service Members with New Bikes at Natick Army Base

For the third season in a row, the New England Patriotsvand CarMax teamed up to support military families by donating new bikes to local children of service members.
news

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to donate 42,000 meals to military, veterans, and their families

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, November 14.

Latest News

Bill Belichick Foundation gives away $440,000 in grants and scholarships 

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Patriots News Blitz 12/15: Pats' path narrows after MNF

Unfiltered Notebook 12/14: Bailey winning hidden yardage battle

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Patriots News Blitz 12/14: Playoff hopes still alive after Sunday

Bill Belichick Statement on Ray Perkins

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Los Angeles Rams Postgame Quotes 12/10

Advertising