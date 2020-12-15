Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2020 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The finalists, featuring four players from each conference, are defensive end CALAIS CAMPBELL (Baltimore), defensive tackle CAMERON HEYWARD (Pittsburgh), defensive end JUSTIN HOUSTON (Indianapolis) and wide receiver MATTHEW SLATER (New England) in the AFC, and quarterback TEDDY BRIDGEWATER (Carolina), linebacker LAVONTE DAVID (Tampa Bay), center JASON KELCE (Philadelphia) and fullback KYLE JUSZCZYK (San Francisco) in the NFC.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community selected the eight finalists from the 32 NFL club nominees. The panel is comprised of WARRICK DUNN, CURTIS MARTIN, KARL MECKLENBURG and LEONARD WHEELER. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.

"You try to think about the man who is representing the organization, their teammates and also what they are doing on the football field – the impact they are having," said DUNN. "You want guys who display leadership, who go above and beyond, who think about their teammates before they think about themselves. It is always hard to narrow down the list of individuals for this award."

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer ART ROONEY, SR.

Campbell is a finalist for the third consecutive season, while Slater is a finalist for the second straight year and third time overall. David has been nominated in each of the past three seasons, while this is Heyward's second nomination for the award. Bridgewater, Houston, Juszczyk and Kelce are all first-time nominees in 2020.