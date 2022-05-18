Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

At 5-10 and 225 pounds, Harris is a power back with the ability to break tackles inside. While he is not considered to be a speed burner – he ran a 4.62 40 at his Pro Day – Harris did provide some big plays during his career with touchdown runs of 75 and 88 yards to his credit.

"First, he's a complete tailback," Hardesty said. "He's a power back but he's a scheme fit because he can play in multiple schemes and run the ball in multiple ways. We ran duo, we ran counter, we ran stretch, we ran inside zone we ran power ... three of those are the top systems that are run in the NFL. He played on third down, he's really good in pass protection, he has adequate hands out of the backfield as well. He gets stronger and stronger the more he gets the ball. And he's young and has room to grow."

Harris spent just three seasons at South Carolina, so he won't turn 22 until November. He also wasn't a college workhorse and finished with 358 career carries, a number that indicates he has plenty of gas left in the tank – unlike some of his contemporaries who enter the league with much more wear on the tires.

Hardesty also explained how Harris was a willing participant on special teams, which would likely be his best way to earn a roster spot as a rookie. Harris was part of the punt and punt return units last season while also spending time on kickoff and kick return earlier in his career.

"His overall game is improving. He's a natural runner and has instincts. He's always falling forward," Hardesty said. "If he continues to improve his third down duties that will continue to enhance his game. Overall there's a lot of room for growth because he hasn't taken a lot of carries. I always tell my guys if you're not a first-team player you have to be able to contribute on special teams and he can do that."

Assuming Harris' injury woes are behind him, he should get the opportunity to provide some depth in the backfield immediately. If he shows the potential to contribute, perhaps that might change the timetable slightly, much as it did last summer when Stevenson's quick development paved the way for Belichick to send Sony Michel to Los Angeles via a training camp trade.

A repeat with Damien Harris would be highly unlikely, but things can change quickly at a position where injuries and durability can be major factors.

Hardesty, a running back himself who spent two seasons with the Browns after a solid career in the SEC at Tennessee, thinks it won't be long before his pupil makes his mark.