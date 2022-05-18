Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed May 18 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

South Carolina's Kevin Harris may be a sixth-round pick but he showed potential for more than that earlier in his career.

May 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Kevin Harris AP20278634827501
AP Photo by John Raoux
South Carolina running back Kevin Harris runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.

During the 2020 season, Kevin Harris was among the most productive running backs in the SEC. He led the conference in yards per game (113.8) and was a second team All-SEC selection while piling up 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns for South Carolina.

A year later things weren't as smooth. Harris suffered a back injury that required offseason surgery and his junior year didn't go quite as well. His average per carry dropped from 6.2 to 4.3, and he finished with just 660 yards in his final year with the Gamecocks.

But running backs coach Montario Hardesty cautions not to read too much into the drop in production. Hardesty knows the 2020 version of Harris still exists, and he explained why he feels so strongly about it.

"Early in the season he wasn't quite ready physically for the contact," Hardesty explained. "But once he got his legs back under him, coming out of the bye he looked like the exact same guy from sophomore year. He was inviting contact, breaking tackles and his production was right back where it was. That really showed in the bowl game and he busted out. It was the first time all season we were able to get him 20 carries and he went for [182] yards. The last few games coming out of bye week, that's the first time he looked like the Kev I'd seen."

The Patriots certainly hope that's the version of Harris they see as well. Bill Belichick called his name in the sixth round with the 183rd overall selection, knowing the bulk of the ball carrying duties figure to be in good hands with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. But Damien Harris is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so if Kevin Harris emerges as something closer to his sophomore form it's possible he can join Stevenson as part of the committee down the road.

At 5-10 and 225 pounds, Harris is a power back with the ability to break tackles inside. While he is not considered to be a speed burner – he ran a 4.62 40 at his Pro Day – Harris did provide some big plays during his career with touchdown runs of 75 and 88 yards to his credit.

"First, he's a complete tailback," Hardesty said. "He's a power back but he's a scheme fit because he can play in multiple schemes and run the ball in multiple ways. We ran duo, we ran counter, we ran stretch, we ran inside zone we ran power ... three of those are the top systems that are run in the NFL. He played on third down, he's really good in pass protection, he has adequate hands out of the backfield as well. He gets stronger and stronger the more he gets the ball. And he's young and has room to grow."

Harris spent just three seasons at South Carolina, so he won't turn 22 until November. He also wasn't a college workhorse and finished with 358 career carries, a number that indicates he has plenty of gas left in the tank – unlike some of his contemporaries who enter the league with much more wear on the tires.

Hardesty also explained how Harris was a willing participant on special teams, which would likely be his best way to earn a roster spot as a rookie. Harris was part of the punt and punt return units last season while also spending time on kickoff and kick return earlier in his career.

"His overall game is improving. He's a natural runner and has instincts. He's always falling forward," Hardesty said. "If he continues to improve his third down duties that will continue to enhance his game. Overall there's a lot of room for growth because he hasn't taken a lot of carries. I always tell my guys if you're not a first-team player you have to be able to contribute on special teams and he can do that."

Assuming Harris' injury woes are behind him, he should get the opportunity to provide some depth in the backfield immediately. If he shows the potential to contribute, perhaps that might change the timetable slightly, much as it did last summer when Stevenson's quick development paved the way for Belichick to send Sony Michel to Los Angeles via a training camp trade.

A repeat with Damien Harris would be highly unlikely, but things can change quickly at a position where injuries and durability can be major factors.

Hardesty, a running back himself who spent two seasons with the Browns after a solid career in the SEC at Tennessee, thinks it won't be long before his pupil makes his mark.

"The Patriots got a great diamond in the rough," he said. "The way he carries himself off the field, being in the league is not going to be a shock for him. He's been planning to be there and he's ready. I tell him all the time that he's a starting NFL running back. I said whoever gets you is getting a steal, and I truly believe that."

Related Links

Patriots Draft Pick Profile

kevin-harris-draft-profile

Strengths: Power back with ability to move the pile between the tackles ... Looks to create contact and breaks a lot of tackles ... Excellent ball security with just one career fumble in 393 touches ... Finishes his runs effectively ... Reads blocks and cuts to daylight ... Runs with authority while also possessing the ability to make a man miss ... Potential to be an effective short-yardage back.

Weaknesses: Limited to a between-the-tackles option as a runner ... Limited in the passing game both in terms of catching the ball and running routes ... Offseason back surgery between the 2020 and 2021 seasons ... Does not cut at full speed and too often slows to a near stop when changing directions ... Wasn't given many opportunities in pass protection and struggled when in the role.

Personal: Prepped at Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia ... Racked up 1,696 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns in 2018 ... Finished career with 4,100 yards ... Twitter handle@Kevoharris1 ... Led the SEC in rushing in 2020 earning All-SEC honors ... Majored in mechanical engineering and earned a spot on the SEC first year academic honor roll in 2019 ... Won the Blanchard-Rogers Award in 2020, given to the outstanding college player with South Carolina ties.

Comparable NFL player: Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville (currently a free agent) – Serviceable No. 2 back known more for his power than finesse.

By the Numbers

Table inside Article
YEARGPGSATT.YARDSAVG.TDLONGREC.YARDSAVG.TDLONG
201960211798.54753268.7011
202010101851,1386.21588211597.6117
20211261526604.343911898.1030
TOTALS28163581,7985.02388352747.8130

Workout Numbers

Table inside Article
PLAYER WORKOUT NUMBERSCOMBINE AVG. FOR POS.
Height: 5-115-11
Weight: 225213
40 yards: 4.62*4.49
Bench (225): 2121.8
Vertical jump: 38.533
Long jump: 10-610-1
Shuttle: 4.26*NA
Cone: 7.39*NA

*-Times from Harris' Pro Day as he skipped the running portion of the Combine due to a sore hamstring.

NA-RBs did not participate in drills at Combine

What they're saying ...

"Had his best game of the year (182 yards rushing, 1 TD) against North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and he has the talent to quickly develop into a No. 2 based on his 2020 tape. Harris is an instinctive inside runner with good burst for his size." – ESPN.com's Steve Muench

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans have questions about the entire roster, including the coaching staff.

news

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

news

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2022 second-round draft choice, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton of Baylor.

news

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Instant reaction to the slate of regular season Patriots games on tap this coming autumn.

news

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

The Patriots first home opponent of the 2022 NFL season has been revealed!

news

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Despite the presence of Mac Jones, the Patriots still took quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the draft.

news

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Patriots sixth-round pick Sam Roberts looks to make a big jump from Division 2 to his favorite professional team.

news

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Running back Pierre Strong may be the next in line to fill the passing back role in New England.

news

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

An in-depth look at the football journey of one of New England's 2022 sixth-round draft choices, offensive lineman Chasen Hines of LSU.

news

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five fascinating things that stood out from Jerod Mayo's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast.

news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots players surprise the MLK School with new interactive panels

Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Deatrich Wise and Andre Tippett visited the New England Patriots Foundation's Adopt-A-School to help deliver and assemble new interactive panels. The MLK School in Dorchester was surprised with new interactive education screens provided by the Ockers Company to enhance collaborative learning in the classroom and remotely.

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches on Progress of New Additions, Second Year Players

Patriots coaching staff including Mike Pellegrino, Troy Brown, Matt Patricia, and more reflect on new players on the roster and the progress of players entering their second year with the team.

Patriots Coaches on Vince Wilfork's Career and Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Announcement

Patriots coaching staff reflect on the career of Vince Wilfork and the announcement that he has been voted in as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Vince Wilfork 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Enshrinee

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman, Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Nick Caley 5/17: "I'm pleased with the entire group so far"

Patriots coach Nick Caley addresses the media on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Jerod Mayo 5/17: "I have a chip on my shoulder all the time"

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising