Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

"Getting him to come back … I'd say he's my first five-star recruit," Stuckey laughs. He goes on to explain that he didn't sweettalk Thornton, but took an authentic, tough-love approach to persuade his gifted receiver. Essentially, Stuckey leveled with Thornton, telling him that he wasn't yet ready for the next level, but that with Stuckey's tutelage, he'd eventually get there. The self-proclaimed "coachable" pass catcher heeded his coach's advice and committed himself to becoming the best prospect he could be.

"[Athletes] have heard so many people give them empty promises for so long," Stuckey continues. "If you tell them one thing and your actions back it up, that means something. They hear the recruiting and people telling them what they want to hear, but if you're brutally honest in a loving way, it makes a big difference to them. That's what it was with Ty. It wasn't in a degrading or demeaning way. It's in a loving way. 'I'm telling you so you can be better, because I want you to be successful. I don't want anything out of it. I just want you to do well.'"

This all occurred during the 2021 offseason. Once they got on the practice field, Thornton opened Stuckey's eyes to just how talented he could be.

"I knew he was special because he wasn't just a fast kid. I think he has good lateral quickness. And he accelerates to his full speed so fast. The only other guy I saw do that was C.J. Spiller when we played together [at Clemson]. He'd make a move and he'd be at full speed quickly. And Ty had that.

"Being a fast guy, Ty can really sink his hips," adds Stuckey, "which I thought was really unique. He was a fast guy that could stop. Most guys just run and run. No, he can run and control it, sit his hips down, and get out of a break. That's one of the things I noticed immediately from him."