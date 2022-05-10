Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

"I told him at the beginning of last season that if you want to be an NFL running back you can't have these things on film," Crenshaw said. "He took the challenge and improved immensely. He wasn't afraid to throw his body in there and be physical. If it was a dire situation where we absolutely had to have a play, and he was responsible for picking up a blitz, I wasn't worried about him at all. In fact, our quarterback was young and inexperienced and Pierre would adjust the protections for the offensive line and make sure we were prepared properly.

"I always tell him pass protection is the biggest thing they want you to learn. If you can be really good at it that's the way you get on the field the quickest. That's what his niche will be."

While Strong may be a candidate to replace White one day, he enjoyed a stellar career at South Dakota State running the football. His one-cut, downhill style created a lot of big plays for the Jackrabbits, as evidenced by the 27.3-yard average he compiled on his 40 career touchdown runs.

Strong finished with 4,527 yards rushing and an impressive 7.2-yard average per carry. He wasn't necessary the type who would move the pile between the tackles, but on extended zone runs to the perimeter he showcased the vision and speed to stress the defense on the edges.

"As a running back he's smooth and explodes to the hole with great acceleration. He's a definite home run-hitter," Crenshaw said. "We were lucky because of what he did offensively. That made it easier to do what we do. He's a competitive person who works extremely hard. I've never coached a guy who practices as well and as hard as he did. Everything he did from a practice standpoint was at a high level.

"All we would do was try to find ways to get him out in space. Giving him as many lanes as possible. Allowing him to use his vision and setting up his blocks. That allowed him to make guys look real bad."

One of the questions surrounding Strong as he enters the league is the level of competition he faced. Playing for an FCS program did not allow him many opportunities to face the iron. Strong told reporters after he was drafted that his performance against FBS Colorado State when he rushed 10 times for 143 yards with a pair of touchdowns answered any lingering questions.

"I was geared up for him to have a big game just because of his preparation," Crenshaw said. "Everything about him was different going into the season. He looked good and felt good and was fully healthy. He has a bit of a chip on his shoulder because he wasn't highly recruited. You see where he is now and the work that he put into it and it's crazy to think more people weren't after him.

"I think he has a chance to be productive for the Patriots right away."