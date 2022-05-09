Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon May 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

An in-depth look at the football journey of one of New England's 2022 sixth-round draft choices, offensive lineman Chasen Hines of LSU.

May 09, 2022 at 08:56 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (57).
Gus Stark/Photo by Gus Stark / LSU Athletics
LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (57).

For most sports-obsessed kids who grow up in Texas, a common dream is to play not just high school football – a semi-religion in that part of the country – but at the major college level as well. And most want to play specifically for the most storied hometown team – the Longhorns of the University of Texas at Austin.

Other children dream differently. Take Chasen Hines of Marshall, Texas, who found himself first drawn to a baseball diamond rather than a football gridiron. Being bigger than most Little Leaguers, batting cleanup, and wearing jersey number 34, Hines earned the nickname "Big Papa," a variation of the sobriquet of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who was known as "Big Papi," wore 34, and batted fourth in the lineup.

"Baseball," Hines recalls, "really was the thing for me since I was like five all the way to, like, my sophomore year in high school."

By that point, he'd become so much bigger than most of his peers that he could no longer ignore the inevitable lure of football, which his brother and friends all played. "As I got bigger and stronger, I started to notice, I really can make something out of this," adds Hines. "So, it was really more of a business decision early, at 16, you know, like, 'This is what I need to focus on. This is where I can hopefully someday be in the position I am now.'"

As one of three sixth-round picks by New England in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hines today has a chance to earn his living playing sports professionally not far from where Ortiz once did – a dividend of that business investment he made as a teenager.

Once Hines turned his attention to football, he worked himself into a four-star recruit, becoming the 21st-ranked defensive tackle and 31st overall prospect in the state of Texas by the end of his senior season at Marshall High School. Major football colleges around the U.S. came courting, including Texas and Texas A&M. However, Hines again bucked tradition. Having long been enamored with the LSU program, he eventually chose the Tigers – perhaps not too surprising considering Marshall sits just a half-hour from the Louisiana border.

When Hines arrived on the Baton Rouge campus, he'd achieved his goal, but he might not have foreseen that then-head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff would soon convert him to the offensive line.

"I think that helps significantly," declares Brad Davis, a Baton Rouge native and former offensive lineman at the University of Oklahoma. Davis, now an LSU position coach, oversaw Hines and the rest of the Tigers' offensive linemen last season. "No. 1 from a defensive standpoint, [Chasen] understands what D-lineman are giving you. No. 2, those guys are taught to run and chase the ball. So, there's a level of hustle and effort that's required to play D-line that translates well to offensive line."

That being said, Hines has only played O-line for four seasons. After making the switch in the trenches, Hines quickly emerged as LSU's backup center, appearing in 10 games as a 2019 sophomore. Though he became a starter at guard in 2020, Hines missed LSU's 2020 finale due to an injury, then another five games in 2021 for health-related reasons, further limiting his development, a fact Davis acknowledges.

"He's got potential that's been untapped – one of the most explosive players I've ever coached. He plays the game with a level of physicality that not many people possess. So, I think the Patriots got a really good player. I also think he hasn't played his best football yet. As he develops under Coach Belichick, I think he'll evolve into a high-level player.

"He'll be impactful in the run game,' Davis predicts. "Pass protection fundamentals would be the biggest area where he can improve. It's not his natural position, but he's improved dramatically. Still has a ways to go. He is an unfinished product."

Related Links

LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (57).
Photo by Jacob Reeder / LSU Athletics
LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (57).

Long before the Patriots drafted Hines, he became exposed, at least peripherally, to the culture in Foxborough thanks to his proximity to Kevin Faulk. The Patriots Hall of Fame running back served as an assistant on Orgeron's LSU staff throughout Hines' four years there. According to Hines, the pair developed a close relationship.

"Coach Faulk and I have been strong since really the first day I arrived on campus. Seeing him and knowing who he played with, what he did there, knowing he's a Patriot Hall-of-Famer, you always want to learn from him, always pick his brain because he's one of the greats. But now, to know that I'm going to his team … I can't wait to show New England what I got."

At the 2022 Senior Bowl this past winter, Hines received a last-minute invitation to take part, but took full advantage of his opportunity. He even got to play alongside future Patriots first-round draft choice Cole Strange, foreshadowing what perhaps could be a future combination along the New England offensive line.

Describing his former charge as a quiet, yet sincere young man with a great sense of humor, Davis believes Hines could fit at any of the three interior offensive line positions for New England. This, he says, is a credit to Hines' dedication to learning his craft on and off the field.

"He was working on being a pro early at LSU – taking notes, asking questions, watching extra film, treatment, rehab, taking care of his body. He knew he wanted to be a pro. He was very inquisitive. He had a thirst for knowledge of ways to improve his game and he worked on that daily. I was very proud of him for that.

"I'll always remember him as a guy that went for it," Davis concludes. "He had a goal in mind, and he went after it. To me, that's very empowering, when you have young people who are focused, goal-driven. Years to come, I'll always remember that about Chasen."

Patriots Draft Pick Profile

chasen-hines-draft-profile-2022draft

Strengths: Long arms to go with his sturdy frame; position versatility as an experienced college guard and center; powerful blocker, particularly in the run game.

Weaknesses: A bit slow to react when beaten in pass rush situations; footwork and hand-fighting techniques need polishing; struggled to maintain steady playing weight in college.

Personal: Majored in sports administration at Louisiana State University.

Comparable NFL player: Montrae Holland – A shorter, bulkier guard who enjoyed a solid NFL career, playing for the Saints, Broncos, and Cowboys from 2003 through 2011.

By the numbers

Table inside Article
YEARGPGSPOS.
201881Switched from D-line to O-line
2019100Backup Center
202099Right Guard
202187Right Guard
TOTALS3517

Workout Numbers

Table inside Article
PLAYER NUMBERSCOMBINE AVG. FOR POSITION
Height: 6-36-4
Weight: 327317
40 yards: 5.225.18
Bench (225): 2024
Vertical jump: 3026.5
Long jump: 9’0”8’6”
Shuttle: 5.004.76
Cone: 8.447.81

What they're saying …

"The Patriots have had some success developing undersized pit-bull types. Hines' movement skills and ability to uproot defenders in the run game are worth developing." ~ Mark Dulgerian, NFL.com

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five fascinating things that stood out from Jerod Mayo's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast.

news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

news

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2022 first-round draft choice, offensive lineman Cole Strange of Chattanooga.

news

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Unlike in the past, many of the national draft experts weren't overly impressed with the Patriots weekend.

news

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

The Patriots selected 10 players in the 2022 draft, here are the key takeaways from the haul.

news

'22 Draft Day 3: Patriots pick up seven more rookies

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 4 through 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Analysis: Day 2 and 3 all about speed

Bill Belichick focused on adding speed to the roster with many of his Day 2 and 3 picks.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 3 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 2 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

The Patriots haven't used much draft capital on defense but Bill Belichick may have his eye on players already on the roster to improve on that side of the ball.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots players get The Country Club warmed up for U.S. Open

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

James White's Police Ride-Along for Lights On! Program

Patriots running back and captain James White joined the New Bedford Police Department for an afternoon of distributing repair vouchers for local drivers who were pulled over for a broken headlight or taillight. White's ride-along was part of the Lights On! program, an initiative the Kraft Family helped launch last December and aims to improve the relationship between local law enforcement and the general public.

Terrance Mitchell 5/5: "I think every kid growing up in this era wanted to play for the Patriots"

Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell addresses the media on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Hear from Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Marcus Jones on their 2022 NFL Draft experience and more.

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Take a look behind the scenes as the Patriots selected their Third Round Pick Marcus Jones, 85th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Patriots OL Sebastian Vollmer joins 'GMFB' to preview 2022 Munich Game

Former New England Pantriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer joins "Good Morning Football" to preview the 2022 Munich Game.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising