Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

Long before the Patriots drafted Hines, he became exposed, at least peripherally, to the culture in Foxborough thanks to his proximity to Kevin Faulk. The Patriots Hall of Fame running back served as an assistant on Orgeron's LSU staff throughout Hines' four years there. According to Hines, the pair developed a close relationship.

"Coach Faulk and I have been strong since really the first day I arrived on campus. Seeing him and knowing who he played with, what he did there, knowing he's a Patriot Hall-of-Famer, you always want to learn from him, always pick his brain because he's one of the greats. But now, to know that I'm going to his team … I can't wait to show New England what I got."

At the 2022 Senior Bowl this past winter, Hines received a last-minute invitation to take part, but took full advantage of his opportunity. He even got to play alongside future Patriots first-round draft choice Cole Strange, foreshadowing what perhaps could be a future combination along the New England offensive line.

Describing his former charge as a quiet, yet sincere young man with a great sense of humor, Davis believes Hines could fit at any of the three interior offensive line positions for New England. This, he says, is a credit to Hines' dedication to learning his craft on and off the field.

"He was working on being a pro early at LSU – taking notes, asking questions, watching extra film, treatment, rehab, taking care of his body. He knew he wanted to be a pro. He was very inquisitive. He had a thirst for knowledge of ways to improve his game and he worked on that daily. I was very proud of him for that.