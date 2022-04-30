Official website of the New England Patriots

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Analysis: Pats miss opportunity with trade down

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Apr 30, 2022 at 07:43 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2022-Draft-Temp

Round 1, Pick 29 (29): G Cole Strange

Tennessee-Chatt offensive lineman Cole Strange poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Cole Strange

#- OL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Tennessee-Chattanooga

Round 2, Pick 18 (50): WR Tyquan Thornton

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Tyquan Thornton

#- WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 182 lbs
  • College: Baylor

Round 3, Pick 21 (85): CB Marcus Jones

Houston defensive back Marcus Jones poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Marcus Jones

DB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • College: Houston

Round 4, Pick 16 (121): CB Jack Jones

Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Jack Jones

DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

Round 4, Pick 22 (127): RB Pierre Strong

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Pierre Strong Jr.

RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: South Dakota State

Round 4, Pick 32 (137): QB Bailey Zappe

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Bailey Zappe

QB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 213 lbs
  • College: Western Kentucky

Round 6, Pick 4 (183): RB Kevin Harris

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Kevin Harris

RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Round 6, Pick 22 (200): DT Sam Roberts

Roberts_Sam

Sam Roberts

DT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 292 lbs
  • College: Northwest Missouri State

Round 6, Pick 32 (210): C Chasen Hines

LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Chasen Hines

OL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 350 lbs
  • College: LSU

Round 7, Pick 24 (245): OT Andrew Stueber

Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Andrew Stueber

OL

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 338 lbs
  • College: Michigan

