Analysis: Day 2 and 3 all about speed

Thornton, Marcus Jones and Strong all ranked among the fastest players at their positions, and Jones' ability to return kicks at an elite level could be a sneaky addition to the roster as well. Thornton (4.28 40) and Strong (4.37) have exceptional speed and with some development could provide the offense with the kind of explosiveness the unit has lacked in recent seasons.

"We take it all in and we consider it all," player personnel director Matt Groh said when asked specifically about Thornton's speed. "Number one thing is you've got to consider what the player does and how the player is going to help you. You want to get faster. Just like if you want to get tougher, you'd better get tough guys. You want to get faster, you'd better get fast guys.

"I don't know how many guys out there that are faster than Tyquan. So, we're really excited to be able to add him and his explosive playmaking. He is fast. To be able to get some toughness and some athleticism on the first night, and I think these other two guys, Tyquan and Marcus Jones, they're certainly tough guys, too, but at their positions, at the skill positions, they are fast."