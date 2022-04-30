Official website of the New England Patriots

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Analysis: Pats miss opportunity with trade down

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Apr 30, 2022 at 06:42 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Draft-Temp

Round 4, Pick 121: Jack Jones, CB - Arizona St.

Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Jack Jones

DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Jack Jones fits the mold of a stick man coverage corner, the kind of player that is getting harder and harder to find. Those desirable traits will make him an intriguing player at this summer's training camp, where those skills will be in demand. He should immediately be thrown into the mix and have the chance to play a role on the outside. His ball skills and aggressiveness also very much fit the Patriots mold.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Pats take Arizona State CB Jack Jones in the fourth round with pick No 121.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: Patriots going to need to break out the first initials with all these Jones' on the roster.

Mac, Jack. Jonathan, and Marcus.

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: Jones was easy to predict to the Patriots because they did a ton of homework on him. He was one of the most well-connected prospects to the Pats in this draft. He had an official visit with the Pats and then they went to Arizona State to have another meeting with Jones

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: A highly coveted recruit coming out of Long Beach Poly High School, Jones initially attended USC and started all 14 games in his sophomore season, leading the Trojans with four interceptions. After spending a year in junior college, Jones enrolled at Arizona State. Earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors in 2019 and 2021, Jones was limited to one game in 2020 due to a suspension for violating team rules. As a player, he's a ball-hawking cornerback with playmaking instincts. Despite solid ball production, though, Jones also gave up a lot of touchdowns at the college level. His lack of size/strength should make technique a top priority, as his talent for finding the football won't matter as much if he can't get on the field. Jones could be a late Day 3 selection, but physical deficiencies are working against him.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: The Patriots are taking Arizona State corner Jack Jones at No. 121, per @AlbertBreer. Started his career at USC. Academic issues. Moved on in 2018 to go to Moorpark Junior College. Eventually landed at ASU. Former five-star recruit.

Jeff Howe, The Athletic: Draft analytics: The Patriots now have three cornerbacks and a quarterback named Jones.

Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus: Not surprised to see the #Patriots take CB Jack Jones one pick before the Raiders were on the board. Las Vegas had also shown some interest in Jones. New England gets there first.

Eric Galko, Director of Football Operations/Player Personnel: #Patriots fans, you've got a steal of a player in Jack Jones. One of best pure man cover CB in the '22 draft, and can be a high-end nickel right away. Awesome to see him use #ShrineBowl/Combine interviews to talk about how he's grown on/off the field. Congrats @presidentjacc!

Round 4, Pick 127: Pierre Strong Jr., RB - South Dakota St.

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Pierre Strong Jr.

RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: South Dakota State

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Strong also a gifted receiver at SD State ... perhaps the heir to the James White throne at some point. Pats up again in about 8 more picks at 137

Mike Reiss, ESPN: Patriots select South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr. at No. 127:

🏈 5-foot-11, 207 pounds

🏈 Four-year starter

🏈 4.37 in the 40-yard dash -- more speed

🏈 240 rushes for 1,686 yards, 18 TDs in '21

🏈 62 catches for 581 yards in career; developing pass-catcher

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: With some long-term uncertainty at the running back position, Pierre Strong is a good developmental pick who could contribute on third down sooner than later. A two-time captain, he also checks the intangible boxes but he'll have to manage a significant jump in competition.

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: Strong earned All-American honors all four years at South Dakota State. His hands are a work in progress, but the Patriots add more speed to their depth chart.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Another excellent athlete added. Speed on both sides of the ball a priority. Tyquan Thornton and Pierre Strong offensively. Marcus Jones and Jack Jones defensively. Not that straight-line speed is key at guard, but even Cole Strange is a next-level athlete for his position.

Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus: New #Patriots RB Pierre Strong was tied with Kenneth Walker for most 15-plus yard runs among all FBS and FCS running backs last season with 30. He had the second most 10-plus yard runs with 47.

Round 4, Pick 137: Bailey Zappe, QB - Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Bailey Zappe

QB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 213 lbs
  • College: Western Kentucky

Mike Reiss, ESPN: ⚡️Bailey Zappe⚡️

🏈 6-foot, 215 pounds

🏈 Houston Baptist, then Western Kentucky

🏈 50 games started in career

🏈 Best Wonderlic score among QBs

🏈 In '21: 475-686 for 5,967 yards, 62 TDs, 11 INT

🏈 23 years old

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: With pick 137, the Patriots are drafting Western Kentucky Bailey Zappe. He was on my radar because Eliot Wolf went to his Pro Day. He threw for 5,967 yards with 62 touchdowns last season. He projects as a long-term backup in the NFL

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: They did the quarterback thing.

Mike Giardi, NFL Network: Hey! A QB by the #Patriots in round 4. Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky has some similar traits to Mac Jones. Not a huge arm but knows where he wants to go with the ball. Also, football nerd. Pats have Jarrett Stidham in final year of his rookie deal and Brian Hoyer.

Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus: The #Patriots took the first quarterback of the fourth round in Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe. Zappe earned an 87.8 @PFF grade in 2021 and comes off the board before Sam Howell. Threw for 5,940 yards and 62 touchdowns in 2021, joins Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham.

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: A fascinating one: The #Patriots select QB Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe at No. 137. A backup for Mac Jones and one who was insanely productive in his career.

Round 6, Pick 183: Kevin Harris, RB - South Carolina

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Kevin Harris

RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Mike Reiss, ESPN: South Carolina RB Kevin Harris the Patriots' pick at No. 183.

🏈5-10, 221 pounds

🏈4.62 in the 40-yard dash

🏈Enters after junior year

🏈16 career starts; 1 career fumble

🏈358 rushes for 1,798 yards, 23 TDs in career; 35 catches for 274 yards

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: Harris was very good in 2020. He ran for 1,138 yards with 15 touchdowns. He led the SEC in rushing (113.8 yards per game).

Mike Giardi, NFL Network: Most assumed Harris was a UDFA/priority free agent type. Physical runner but wasn't nearly as productive last season after undergoing back surgery following the 2020 season. Below average in passing game. #Patriots

Round 6, Pick 200: Sam Roberts, DL - Northwest Missouri State

Roberts_Sam

Sam Roberts

DT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 292 lbs
  • College: Northwest Missouri State

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: Roberts was the 2021 Cliff Harris Award winner, given to the the best small-college defensive player in the nation. The Patriots saw him at the Hula Bowl and East-West Shrine game

Jeff Howe, The Athletic: The Patriots drafted Sam Roberts from Northwest Missouri State, which should not be confused with Dan Connolly's alma mater, Southeast Missouri State.

Mike Giardi, NFL Network: With the selection of NW Missouri State DL Sam Roberts, the #Patriots have selected 3 players from FCS/Division 1AA (Strong & Zappe)) and Division 2 (Roberts) in this draft.

Zack Cox, NESN: At pick No. 200, the Patriots select DL Sam Roberts out of D-II Northwest Missouri State. 47 TFLs, 18.5 sacks and five blocked kicks over four college seasons.

Round 6, Pick 210: Chasen Hines, OL - LSU

LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Chasen Hines

OL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 350 lbs
  • College: LSU

Mike Reiss, ESPN: LSU guard Chasen Hines is the pick at No. 210

🏈6-foot-2, 327 pounds

🏈Switched from d-line to OL in 2018

🏈17 starts (missed 11 games due to injury)

🏈NFL-caliber physical traits

🏈 Highly recruited coming out of HS in Texas (offers from Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M)

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: The Patriots have had some luck with late-round offensive linemen. If this works out like Ted Karras did, Hines will be a great pick.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots go with LSU guard Chasen Hines at pick No. 210. Big body. Pretty good athlete, based on how he tested. Excellent 1.74 10-yard split. Very good vert (30.5 inches) and broad (9 feet) for someone his size. Played three interior spots in college. Two-year starter.

Round 7, Pick 245: Andrew Stueber, OL - Michigan

Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Andrew Stueber

OL

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 338 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Mike Reiss, ESPN: Michigan OT Andrew Stueber is the Patriots' pick at No. 245:

🏈6-foot-6, 325 pounds

🏈22 starts (20 at right tackle, 2 at right guard)

🏈Darien, Connecticut native

🏈"A guy you rely on all the time," says ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: With pick 245 in the seventh round, the Patriots select OG/OT Andrew Stueber from Michigan. He started 20 games at right tackle and two games at right guard. He was a second team All-American at right tackle last season.

Ryan Spagnoli, Pats Pulpit: Newest 7th rounder for the #Patriots Andrew Steuber was a Senior Bowl standout. Guard/Tackle experience. He'll turn some heads at camp this year.

