Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2

Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, Baylor University

Pick 22 (No. 50 overall)

For the second pick, New England traded up four spots with Kansas City to select Thornton, the fastest wide receiver in the 2022 draft class. He had a full scholarship to LSU for track out of high school and actually hoped to be an Olympic sprinter growing up. That likely had something to do with his 4.28-second 40-yard dash, 130-inch broad jump and 36.5-inch vertical logged at the NFL Draft Combine. At 6-foot-3 and 182 pounds, he also played quarterback in high school before focusing on receiver, modeling his game after Davante Adams -- just with a little more speed.

The Miami native proudly speaks about Floridian football players being built differently, stirring up a rivalry with counterparts from Texas. Despite that, he went off to Baylor for college football and to major in communications, turning down offers from both Florida and Miami. With the Bears, he ranked 10th all-time in program history for receiving yards (2,242) and eighth in career touchdowns (19). Thornton is one of four siblings and has two young boys. He was with his whole family in Brickell when he got the call.

