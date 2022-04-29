'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

"My playing style is aggressive and relentless … I'm confident in my abilities overall as an offensive lineman," Strange asserted in a post-draft conference call. "I'll do everything I can to contribute to the team and add to the winning culture. I don't know any of the [Patriots] players personally, but I'm incredibly excited and cannot wait."

The newest Patriots rookie revealed that he was home with his father when he got the call from New England Thursday night. Strange had a strong showing during the pre-draft process, particularly the Senior Bowl, where the FCS (formerly Division I-AA) product faced stiffer competition than he normally went up against in college.

"I think the Senior Bowl helped me quite a bit," he acknowledged. "It showed to a lot of coaches and scouts that I was competitive enough. It was a really big week for me."