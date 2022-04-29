Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Official website of the New England Patriots

After taking offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round, here are a collection of prospects that could make sense for the Patriots on Day 2.

Apr 29, 2022
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Photo by Steve Luciano AP

The Patriots made their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Cole Strange, guard from Chattanooga with the 29th overall selection after trading down from 21st overall and picking up two additional picks.

Strange figures to immediately fill the gaping hole at left guard, in a move similar to the drafting of Logan Mankins in 2005.

Though guard was an obvious need, there are still significant others to be addressed on Friday and Saturday, and with 10 remaining picks over the next two days, the Patriots have plenty of draft capital to round out their draft class. Cornerback, edge, linebacker and wide receiver should all be priorities and there are plenty of intriguing players left.

"We have a number of picks, so we probably have some flexibility with what we could do over the next two days, different than what we had a few hours ago going into the draft, and try to see what our options are," said Bill Belichick early Friday morning after the conclusion of the first round. "I'm sure we'll hear from other teams or have some type of communication with other teams, and maybe that factors into what we do or maybe it doesn't. We'll have to wait and see what that is and how it presents itself."

Here is a collection of potential Day 2 picks that could fit the bill.

From left to right: Alabama WR John Metchie III, Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr., Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
From left to right: Alabama WR John Metchie III, Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr., Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Day 2 Picks:

  • Round 2, 54th overall
  • Round 3, 85th overall
  • Round 3, 94th overall

