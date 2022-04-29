Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Though guard was an obvious need, there are still significant others to be addressed on Friday and Saturday, and with 10 remaining picks over the next two days, the Patriots have plenty of draft capital to round out their draft class. Cornerback, edge, linebacker and wide receiver should all be priorities and there are plenty of intriguing players left.

"We have a number of picks, so we probably have some flexibility with what we could do over the next two days, different than what we had a few hours ago going into the draft, and try to see what our options are," said Bill Belichick early Friday morning after the conclusion of the first round. "I'm sure we'll hear from other teams or have some type of communication with other teams, and maybe that factors into what we do or maybe it doesn't. We'll have to wait and see what that is and how it presents itself."